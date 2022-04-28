Megan Fox reveals that she and her fiancé drank each other’s blood after proposing

Megan Fox and the singer Machine Gun Kelly have been together since 2020, and what is not lacking since the beginning of the relationship are controversial statements by both about their union. Engaged since November 2021, the publication of Fox that announced the engagement contained a phrase that shocked the public: the actress comments that they “drank each other’s blood” after the proposal.

Months later, she clarified the controversial speech: “Look, I think ‘drinking’ each other’s blood may have confused people and made them see us with chalices, (…) drinking each other’s blood. It was just a few drops, but yes, we consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritualistic purposes only.”

Fox continued, explaining the reason for the practice: “I read tarot cards, I like astrology. (…) And I do rituals at new moon and full moon and all that kind of stuff. And like, when I do that, it’s like a passage, It has a purpose. It’s all controlled, I said, ‘Let’s take a few drops of blood and drink’.



– reproduction



Megan Fox gained notoriety for his role in the first “Transformers”but nowadays one of his most remembered roles is in the movie “Hell Girl”where she plays Jennifer, a possessed girl who feeds on men – which is a little ironic when we consider the practice discussed in this article.

Check out below where to watch some of their hits:

Transformers (2007)



– disclosure



Synopsis: Teenager Sam Witwicky (Shia LaBeouf) becomes embroiled in the ancient struggle between two extraterrestrial robot factions: the heroic Autobots and the evil Decepticons. Sam holds the clue to unimaginable power, and the Decepticons will stop at nothing to get it back.

Where to watch? Prime Video

Hell Girl (2009)



– disclosure



Synopsis: After being possessed by a demon, cheerleader Jennifer (Fox) decides to satisfy her appetite for human flesh with the boys at her high school. Meanwhile, her best friend Needy (Amanda Seyfried) finds out what’s going on and races against time to put an end to the carnage.

Where to watch? Star+

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)



– disclosure



Synopsis: A group of turtles are affected by a radioactive substance, gain strength, knowledge and grow. Living in the sewer, four young turtles discover a new destiny as heroes. They will join forces with courageous reporter April O’Neil (Fox) to save New York from the domination of the diabolical Shredder the Destroyer and his evil group.

Where to watch? Netflix and HBO Max

Amazon Prime Video

THE Prime Video is the streaming of movies and series from Amazon. You can do a 30-day free trial, after which it costs R$9.90 per month. Click here for more information about the service.

Note to Reader: When you purchase through links on our website, we may receive affiliate commission.