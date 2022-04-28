Megan Fox thinks she ‘created’ Machine Gun Kelly at age 4; understand · Rolling Stone

Actress Megan Fox also questioned: “Who knows what he would be like if it weren’t for me?”

Megan Fox confessed to believing that he “created” the groom Machine Gun Kelly at four years of age. In an interview with Glamor UK, the actress also questioned, “Who knows what he would be like if it wasn’t for me?” (Via E-Popcorn)

“I’m four years older than him. So I think I created it. My thoughts and intentions have turned him into the person he is, who knows what he would be like if it weren’t for me.”

Fox he also talked about the controversial ritual he performed with his partner, in which he drank his blood. “So I think ‘drinking’ each other’s blood might fool people or people are imagining us with glasses and we were like in game of Thronesdrinking each other’s blood.”

Fox continued: “It’s just a few drops, but yes, we consume each other’s blood from time to time just for ritual purposes.”

Megan Fox: ‘I was ridiculed’ for being almost a decade ahead of the MeToo movement

In the same interview, Fox stated that she was “mocked” for being decades at the forefront of the #MeToo movement.

“I think I was at the forefront of the #MeToo movement for almost a decade. I always spoke out against some of the abusive, misogynistic and patriarchal things that were happening in Hollywood in 2008 and 2009, long before people were ready to accept or tolerate it. I was really made fun of for doing this. I think people had time to review that, in retrospect.”

