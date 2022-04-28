Mequi hamburger cat in a hare, or better, picanha

This one is from the balacobaco! The fast food chain McDonald’s, leader in the segment in Brazil, has the nerve to sell a sandwich called McPicanha, without a single gram of this meat in its recipe. That’s because it charges ‘only’ 42 reais for the snack.















The secret is to use ‘natural flavor of picanha’ in the sauce that accompanies the hamburger, and thus manage to stay within the law, that is, not be accused of fraud. However, its advertising misleads the consumer, and that is undeniable.

Who discovered ‘McApplique’ was the Instagram page Coma com os Olhos, dedicated to gastronomic reviews, which denounced the company to Conar (National Council for Advertising Self-Regulation) and Procon of São Paulo.

‘We regret that the communication created about the new products may have generated doubts,’ the network said in an official statement. Generated doubts? Hell! It generated certainties, that, yes, that we would buy a steak burger.

‘There will be new (advertising) pieces highlighting the composition of the sandwiches more clearly,’ the statement continued. Well, after the ‘broken door’, it doesn’t do much good to put a lock, right? And who bought ‘gato’ for picanha, how is it?

In time: Méqui could take advantage of the opportunity and solve another huge problem: the bad service in its stores. Honestly, I don’t know which is worse, the counter or the drive thru. If it weren’t for my little McNuggets fan, I wouldn’t even come close.