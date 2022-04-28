Michelle Pfeiffer Would Play Catwoman in Keaton’s Batman

In 1992, Michelle Pfeiffer played Catwoman in Batman: O Return, and ended up becoming a true reference when it comes to the character. Although several actresses have already played Selina Kyle in theaters, the performance of the actress is marked to the present day, and apparently, there are chances that we will experience it again.

taking the hook that Michael Keaton is about to wear the Dark Knight costume again, the actress was asked by THR if she would also return to live the character on the big screen: “It would depend on the context, but yes, I would”replied Pfeiffer.

The magazine also mentions that the actress is curious to see the performance of Zoë Kravitz in The Batmanbut still doesn’t feel comfortable going back to theaters.

Keaton returns as Bruce Wayne in The Flash and in the film of batgirl. The Flash’s solo feature will adapt Ignition point, an iconic comic book arc in which the Flash messes up the timeline as he tries to go back in time and stop his mother’s murder. It is possible that the film shows an older, bitter and violent Batman.

Pfeiffer, on the other hand, is present in the cast of The First Ladybeside Viola Davis and Gillian Anderson. The first season arrived on Paramount+ on April 18, 2022.

