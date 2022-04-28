Minimum wage for 2023 has a new increase confirmed; see the value

The National Congress has already received from the Federal Government the Budget Guidelines Law Project (PLDO) for 2023. minimum wage next year, so far quoted at R$ 1,294. About R$ 82 more than the current floor (R$ 1,212).

See how the minimum wage is set

Since 2019, the national floor is readjusted according to the inflation rate reached in the previous year. Thus, the objective is only to maintain the purchasing power of workers, not obtaining real gains.

Therefore, according to the PLDO, the minimum wage of 2023 will be R$ 1,294, corresponding to a correction of 6.7% of the INPC (Consumer Price Index) this year. However, if inflation is different, the floor value should be revised.

According to a survey carried out by Dieese (Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies), the value of the minimum wage is used as a base for about 56 million citizens, many included in social benefits.

About 24 million are beneficiaries of the National Institute of Social Security (INSS). In addition, the value of the minimum wage also influences the salary bonus PIS/PasepContinuous Cash Benefit (BPC), inclusion aid, among other benefits.

New minimum wage

It is important to note that the value provided for in the PLDO can be changed according to changes in inflation. The value can be either higher or lower. It is worth mentioning that the estimate of the national floor was for the next three years:

2023: minimum wage of BRL 1,294;

2024: minimum wage of BRL 1,337;

2025: minimum wage of BRL 1,378.

According to data from the Inter-union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (Dieese), the minimum wage is the basis for more than 56 million people across the country. Of this total, about 24 million are insured in the INSS.

Minimum salary of the last 10 years

Check out the list of minimum wage readjustments in the last 10 years, including forecasts for 2023, 2024 and 2025:

Year Minimum wage Readjustment percentage 2025 BRL 1,378.00 ? 2024 BRL 1,337.00 ? 2023 BRL 1,294.00 6.70% 2022 BRL 1,212.00 10.18% 2021 BRL 1,100.00 5.26% 2020 BRL 1,045.00 0.58% 2020 BRL 1,039.00 4.10% 2019 BRL 998.00 4.61% 2018 BRL 954.00 1.81% 2017 BRL 937.00 6.47% 2016 BRL 880.00 11.67% 2015 BRL 788.00 8.80% 2014 BRL 724.00 6.78% 2013 BRL 678.00 9.00% 2012 BRL 622.00 14.13%