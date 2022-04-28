Mission Impossible 7 gets official title and story will be divided into two parts

The seventh chapter of the series Mission Impossible had its title revealed during CinemaCon. And, as shown by the paramountTom Cruise will embark on the trend of dividing the film into two parts, as the feature will be called Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One.

The national title has not yet been released, but, in a literal translation, it would be something like Mission Impossible: Payback – Part One. However, the most important thing is precisely the indication that the plot will be told in two parts, with the conclusion being made only in the eighth film.

Pandemic delayed the release of Mission: Impossible 7 so much that Tom Cruise has already started shooting the sequel (Image: Handout/Paramount)

Incidentally, Paramount confirmed that this second part is already in production. This because dead reckoning it took so long to reach theaters because of the covid-19 pandemic that the studio preferred to advance the recordings of the sequel to avoid further setbacks.

In addition to Tom Cruise himself, the next installments of the franchise bring back names like Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson and Ving Rhames to the cast. Among the rookies in the world of Mission Impossible are Hayley Atwell (What If…?), Pom Klementieff (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. two) and Shea Whigham (joker).

Initially scheduled for 2021, the seventh Mission Impossible hits theaters on July 14, 2023. Part 2 is scheduled for June 28, 2024.

Source: Collider