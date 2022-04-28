Mission: Impossible 7 gets official title: Dead Reckoning Part One

The seventh adventure of spy Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) already has a name. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (in free translation, Mission: Impossible – Payback Part 1) will be the title of the sequel.



The information is from Deadline, which accompanied the franchise’s panel at CinemaCon, where the first official trailer for the action film was also shown. Check out a description below.

The preview begins with Hunt being scolded by Kittridge, a character from Henry Czerny in the film that originated the saga, from 1996. “Your days of fighting for the greater good are over“, says the former spy chief.

“This is our chance to control the truth… the concepts of right and wrong for the whole world for centuries to come. You are dead, and yet you must choose a side.“, he completes.

Action scenes in the Vatican and in a deserted setting also appear in the trailer, as well as fights involving the White Widow (Vanessa Kirby) and Ilsa (Rebecca Ferguson) and the scene of an office being attacked by gas bombs.

In addition to the names already mentioned, Mission: Impossible 7 will have the return of Simon Pegg to the cast, while Hayley Atwell (Agent Carter) and Pom Klementieff (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. two) have also been announced as news.

As for release dates, Mission: Impossible 7 to hit US theaters in July 14, 2023While Mission: Impossible 8 will make its debut in June 28, 2024.



Omelette now has a Telegram channel! Join to receive and discuss top pop culture news (t.me/omelete).

Also follow us on YouTube: on Omeleteve, with the main topics of pop culture; Hyperdrive, for the hottest news from the geek universe; and Bentô Omelete, our anime, manga and otaku culture channel.