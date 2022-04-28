Moderna wants to vaccinate children under the age of 5 against covid-19 in the US; Denmark stops vaccination program

The dispute for first place has always been present in human life. Just think of the space race during the Cold War and now, 65 years later, the competition to develop a vaccine against Covid-19 as quickly and efficiently as possible. THE Modern may not have been the first vaccine definitely approved, but wants to be the first available for children.

The company requested authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDAthe US regulatory agency) to use its coronavirus vaccine for children aged six months to five years.

This makes the company the first manufacturer to make such an application to the FDA. Until then, the only vaccine authorized for children was that of pfizer-BioNTech, released for children from 5 to 11 years old and teenagers from 12 to 17 years old.

Moderna vaccine against covid-19 for children

Unlike Pfizer, Moderna’s vaccine is only allowed for adults. That is, from the age of 18. The drugmaker’s new application also includes an application for authorization of the vaccine for children aged 6 to 11 years and 12 to 17 years.

According to a company spokesperson, order data will be sent to regulatory bodies by May 9.

At a Senate hearing on Tuesday, FDA vaccine regulatory supervisor Peter Marks indicated that the agency may consider Moderna’s applications for anyone under the age of 18.

“Some applications are complicated because they are relatively larger and cover larger portions of the pediatric population than others,” said Marks.

The Vaccine Race Between Moderna and Pfizer

Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech have been in the race to develop safe doses for younger children since 2021. The development of the vaccines increases pressure on US regulators to authorize a pediatric vaccine.

Moderna proposes a two-dose regimen for children aged six months to five years, with each dose equivalent to a quarter of the normal adult dose.

Meanwhile, Pfizer and BioNTech are developing a three-dose regimen for children aged six months to four years, with one-tenth the dose for adults.

It is worth noting that Pfizer has not yet applied for authorization from the FDA. However, the market believes that the company will send the order to the agency soon.

In February, the FDA tried to expedite authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for children under age 5 by releasing the first two doses of the vaccine. However, the drugmaker decided to postpone the request and wait for new data from the third dose, as the results of the initial two doses were not good enough. According to Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer, the first two doses were only between 30% and 40% effective.

FDA review of Pfizer and Moderna

The FDA has pledged to act quickly to authorize vaccines for children under age six once manufacturers submit completed applications to regulars, with all application data.

White House chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci suggested during an interview last week that the FDA wants to review both Moderna and Pfizer’s data at the same time.

According to Fauci, the agency’s intention is to directly compare data from each vaccine for younger children to “confuse people” about its effectiveness.

But Moderna’s chief medical officer said he expected the FDA to review Moderna’s vaccine for all three age groups under 18 — six months to five years, five to 11, and 12 to 17 — at once.

An unmet medical need

Moderna medical director Paul Burton highlighted in an interview that “there is an unmet medical need” for the younger population, and he hopes the Food and Drug Administration will “evaluate the data carefully and properly and not withhold it.”

Parents of children under five have been waiting for pediatric vaccines for months, as they are the only section of the population that is not yet eligible for Covid vaccination.

“There are many parents who desperately want a vaccine for many reasons. And we’re almost there. I think these kids need a vaccine. On the other hand, I also recognize that it’s a complex situation for the FDA,” said Sean O’Leary, vice chair of the infectious diseases committee at the American Academy of Pediatrics.

However, U.S. regulators are not expected to review Moderna’s application until June, as officials announced that the data will be reviewed by an external advisory panel of the agency’s experts prior to any authorization.

Efficacy of the vaccine against covid-19 in children

The effectiveness of Moderna’s vaccine in children varies depending on the age of the patients.

According to the company, in children under two years of age, the vaccine was approximately 51% effective against the omicron variant infection.

Already in children between two and five years, the effectiveness reached about 37%.

According to the medical director of the pharmaceutical, Paul Burton, the levels reached by the pediatric vaccine are similar to the protection offered by the two doses for adults.

Despite lower levels than when Moderna first announced the vaccine, with 90% effectiveness, children who receive both doses should have a high level of protection against developing more serious cases, according to Burton.

While adults showed about 1,000 antibody units after two doses, with at least 70% protection against serious illness, children in the Moderna study reported between 1,400 and 1,800 antibody units after completing their vaccination schedule.

“What we do know is that these antibody levels are going to translate into very high protection against serious illness and hospitalization,” Burton said.

End of the pandemic in the Kingdom of Denmark?

Especially after Carnival around here, we hear many authorities say that the pandemic is not over. But that is not what is happening in Denmark.

The country became the first nation to stop the vaccination program against covid-19, and the justification is precisely this: the virus is under control.

“Spring has arrived, vaccination coverage in the Danish population is high and the epidemic has reversed,” the Danish Health Authority said.

However, this does not mean that vaccination will stop. The places that apply doses against covid-19 will remain open throughout the country.

The decision by Denmark’s National Health Council is simply to end extensive efforts for this season by ceasing to invite people to get vaccinated from May 15th.

All Danes who want to complete their vaccination schedules can be vaccinated, and the Health Authority even recommends that citizens complete the vaccination course.

“We have good control of the epidemic, which seems to be decreasing. admission fees [aos hospitais] are stable and we also expect them to drop soon. Therefore, we are completing the mass vaccination program against Covid-19,” said Bolette Soborg, manager of the National Health Council of Denmark.

Denmark’s coronavirus vaccination campaign started in December 2020, with over 4.8 million citizens vaccinated and around 3.6 million people boosted against the virus.

The Health Authority highlighted that there will likely be a need to resume vaccination against covid-19 in September, when autumn begins in Denmark, as the virus continues to mutate.

*With information from the New York Times and CNBC