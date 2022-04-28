Monkey drags child several meters; VIDEO

One monkey was caught by security cameras dragging a child several meters in the middle of the street.

The case of the monkey dragging the child took place on April 19 in Chongqing, China.



In the video, the girl appears on the street playing with her scooter, when a monkey approaches, knocks her down and drags her for several meters.

The child had scratches on his face and needed to be vaccinated to prevent any infection. To the English newspaper ‘The Sun’, the girl’s mother revealed that she was cooking while her daughter played in front of the house.

There are reports that this would not be the first time that the monkey would have acted with violence, including against the elderly.

VIDEO:



Monkey is a term of African origin (probably from the Bantu makako) used as a common designation for all species of apes or anthropoid primates. It is applied restrictively in Brazil to cebids (or New World monkeys) in general. Strictly speaking, “monkey” refers to primate species belonging to the genus monkey.

the designation mico originates, according to the Aurélio Dictionary, from the caribbean (karib) mainland. It is widely used in Brazil, where it is usually applied to species of the genus Cebusin the South, and to small-sized species, or marmosets, in the North.

The term marmoset originates from ancient tupi marmoset and also designates the small callitrichid monkeys.

Also according to Cunha, the term apewhich also designates monkeys (having been recorded in Portuguese in the 16th and 17th centuries), comes from the Latin simiusin simus“who has a flat nose”.

capuchin monkey a genus of primates from South America that includes the capuchin monkey species, also called tufted tamarins.

New World monkeys of the genus Sapajus belong to the family Cebidae, subfamily Cebinae, and are one of the most common primates in South America.

Once, species of this genus were included in the genus Cebus and for a long time were considered members of a single species, Cebus apella. The taxonomy of capuchin monkeys is confusing and has changed several times, with the number of species ranging from a single species to 12 species. They probably evolved in the Atlantic Forest region and later populated other habitats, such as the Amazon.



They are medium-sized monkeys, weighing between 1.3 kg and 4.8 kg, up to 48 cm long, without the tail, which is prehensile, although it does not have the same mobility as the tail of spider monkeys and muriquis.

This has a role mainly in maintaining posture. Quadrupedalism is the predominant form of locomotion. Coat color varies between species and individuals, allowing recognition of these.

