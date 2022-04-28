More than 1.6 million people go to the movies on holiday

With many options on display at the cinema, a diverse audience attended movie theaters in Brazil during the long holiday.

The leader was once again Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets, which raised BRL 11.9 million and sold over 556,000 tickets over the weekend. In total, the feature, which has the largest circuit among all the films in theaters, has R$ 39.9 million at the box office and 2.01 million audience.

Contrary to what happened in the USA, here Fantastic Beasts 3 suffered a drop of only 40% in relation to the debut. This is the smallest second-week drop for a Wizarding World since The order of the Phoenix also dropped by just 40% in July 2007. From The Half-Blood Prince The The Crimes of Grindelwaldall films in the magical sagas of Harry Potter and Newt Scamander suffered drops above 50%, with the second fantastic beasts being the worst of them by plummeting 62%.

Just below, we have Sonic 2: The Movie, which took 467,000 people to the cinema and grossed R$9 million in its third weekend, reaching a total of 2.32 million tickets and R$42.1 million at the box office. As a movie for the whole family, it was one of the ones that benefited the most from the holiday and suffered a drop of just 6.5%. Interestingly, the first sonic it was also helped by Carnival, as it dropped about 13% during the holiday, just before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Anyway, sonic 2 is on its way to joining the first as the only adaptations of games to sell more than 3 million tickets to movie theaters in Brazil.

In third and fourth positions we have a premiere and a preview: the action comedy Lost City and the national adventure Blue Building Detectives 3: An Adventure at the End of the World. The first, starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, attracted just over 220,000 viewers, including previews. It’s a decent total for a wholly original feature that relies solely on the charisma of its stars and plot to draw in audiences – the kind of movie Hollywood used to successfully make before it was consumed by superheroes, wizards and shared universes. .

Already DPA 3 adds more than 210,000 spectators only in pres. The familiar feature aims to follow the path opened by Monica’s Gang: Lessons (818 thousand spectators during the January holidays) for national children’s films. As I’ve been saying here and here, productions aimed at children were one of the segments that suffered the most from the pandemic. And the situation was even worse among the nationals – lessonsafter all, sold less than half of its predecessor’s tickets, Ties (2.11 million in July 2019).

Anyway, the first and second films of the Blue Building Detectives sold 1.21 million and 1.32 million tickets respectively, if this third party manages to come close to those totals, it will be a sign that times are looking up for the country’s family films. It is worth mentioning that DPA 3 and sonic 2 will be practically the only children in theaters until June, which can help in the careers of both – especially if Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is indeed very “scary” for younger children.

Finally, the national drama Provisional Measure has shown great word of mouth, thanks to the expansion of its circuit – it debuted on the 14th in 267 theaters and is now playing in 365 theaters. Its audience over the weekend was nearly 100,000 paying, up 6% from last week. In total, Lázaro Ramos’ feature has sold almost 250,000 tickets.