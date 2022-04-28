Movie gets official art in the style of classic comics

Thor Odinson and Jane Foster team up in new art.

After a long wait, we were finally able to watch the trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder, which brought the Mighty Thor into her final moments. Now, the new heroine of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, who is the heroic identity of Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) after she takes up Mjolnir, also appears in new promotional art for the film.

The art itself brings Jane next to Thor Odinson and, as he wields Stormbreaker, she has the reconstructed Mjolnir, confirming that it is the same hammer Hela destroyed in Thor: Ragnarok that was magically restored and is now used by her. In the image we have the two heroes in the classic style of Thor’s comic book covers.

Check out the image below:

In Thor: Love and Thunder we will see the character of Chris Hemsworth continuing your story after Avengers: Endgamewhen he renounced the throne of new Asgard and left the King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) in your place. After his decision, the hero set out on an adventure with the Guardians of the Galaxybut his journey will be interrupted by the villainous Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods (Christian Bale).

Luckily, the Thunder God’s path will once again cross with Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) who will now be the Mighty Thor, being an incredibly powerful and dedicated heroine in her mission to protect the Earth.

The official synopsis of Thor: Love and Thunder it says:

“Thor (Chris Hemsworth) is on a journey unlike anything he has ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic assassin named Gorr the Butcher of the Gods (Christian Bale), who wants to eliminate all existing gods. To combat the threat, Thor seeks help from the Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – is inexplicably wielding her magical hammer, Mjölnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to unravel the mystery of the Butcher of the Gods’ revenge and stop him before it’s too late.”

Thor: Love and Thunder debut in July 7 at the movies.

