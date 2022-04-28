Moving average of deaths is stable again after 61 days

After 61 days of decline, the moving average of deaths from covid-19 is stable again. The last time this happened was on February 24th. Today, the indicator recorded 99 deaths. In the last 24 hours, there were 224 deaths. The data are from the consortium of press vehicles, from which the UOL is part.

The moving average is considered by experts to be the most reliable way to track the advance or retreat of the pandemic. The index is calculated from the average of deaths or cases of the last seven days.

In the country, the moving average of deaths was -15% compared to 14 days ago. If the value is above 15%, it indicates an uptrend; below -15%, drop; between 15% and -15% means stability.

However, all five regions of the country showed a downward trend in deaths: Midwest (-32%), Northeast (-23%), North (-36%), Southeast (-26%) and South (-52% ).

In addition, 12 states and the Federal District had a drop in the average number of deaths from covid. Eight states registered stability and another six had an increase in registrations.

Of the total number of deaths recorded today, 124 were recorded by Rio de Janeiro, but the SES (State Health Department) reported that the number does not refer only to this Wednesday (27). In fact, 85 of them took place throughout 2020 and were entered into the system today by the municipalities of São Gonçalo and São João da Barra.

Acre, Amapá, Ceará, Maranhão, Mato Grosso do Sul, Piauí, Rio Grande do Norte, Sergipe and Tocantins did not report deaths from the disease today. In all, since the beginning of the pandemic, 663,165 lives have been lost as a result of covid-19.

Today, Brazil also recorded the lowest moving average of Covid-19 cases since January 5 this year. The index stood at 12,413, and on that date it was 12,391. In the last 24 hours, there were 20,495 new known cases of covid-19 in the country, reaching the mark of 30,395,189 positive tests since the beginning of the pandemic.

The moving average of cases has been on a downward trend for 38 days (today at -36%), with all regions of the country following this scenario. Among the federation units, 20 registered a decline, three had stability and four had an increase.

See the situation of the moving average of deaths by state and in the DF:

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: drop (-91%)

Minas Gerais: drop (-60%)

Rio de Janeiro: high (92%)

São Paulo: stability (-7%)

North region

Amapá: stability (0%)

Pará: stability (11%)

Roraima: stability (0%)

Tocantins: stability (0%)

Northeast Region

Ceará: stability (-11%)

Paraíba: stability (0%)

Rio Grande do Norte: drop (-50%)

Midwest region

Federal District: drop (-48%)

Mato Grosso: stability (13%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: high (17%)

South region

Rio Grande do Sul: fall (-22%)

Santa Catarina: high (23%)

government data

The Ministry of Health reported today (27) that Brazil reported 245 new deaths caused by covid-19 in the last 24 hours. The total number of deaths caused by the disease across the country reached 663,111.

Between yesterday and today, there were 20,943 confirmed cases of the disease in the country, according to the ministry. Since March 2020, the total number of infected has risen to 30,399,004.

According to the federal government, there have been 29,480,998 recovered cases of the disease so far, with another 254,895 in follow-up.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the decision of the Jair Bolsonaro government to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, media outlets UOLO Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health departments of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of data and its accuracy.