Moving average of new Covid cases drops 37% from 14 days ago

A survey released by the Ministry of Health on Thursday, 28, indicates that the country recorded 19,916 new cases of Covid-19, reaching a total of 30,418,920 infections by the disease. The folder recorded 114 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 663,225 since March 2020.

Since the 5th of February, the indices show decline in the moving average of new cases of Covid-19 of 12,613 diagnoses, a number 37.06% lower compared to 14 days ago.

The moving average of deaths is 102.7, a retreat of 12.64% compared to two weeks ago and has continued to decline since February 25, just over two months.

The analysis of the pandemic situation is based on the 15% variation set by infectious disease specialists as the inflection point. So if an index registers more than a 15% increase over two weeks, it is up; if the index falls by more than 15% over the same period, it is down. Averages that remain between -15% and 15% are defined as stable.

The calculation of moving averages defined by experts consists of adding all the records of the last 14 days and dividing the total by 14. Thus, it is possible to have a broad view of the current pandemic moment.

Check the moving average of the Covid-19 pandemic in Brazil, in the five regions of the country and in all states:

Check the moving average of the Covid-19 pandemic in the 27 Brazilian capitals, separated by their regions*:

