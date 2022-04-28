Muricy says Abel is an exception to the ‘fashion’ of hiring Portuguese coach and bets on two Brazilians for the future

Muricy Ramalho praised Abel Ferreira, coach of Palmeiras, and highlighted Rogério Ceni and Maurício Barbieri as the best coaches of the new generation in Brazil

One of Brazil’s top coaches this century, Muricy Ramalho sees a ‘fashion’ in Brazilian football to hire Portuguese coaches. However, for him, Abel Ferreira, from palm treesis exception.

In an interview with the podcast From father to sonthe football coordinator of the Sao Paulo praised Abel and said that the palmeirense coach will still improve throughout his career.

“He’s still going to learn because he’s very young, but he is doing a very good job. It’s a different job. A work that is winning. And it’s not easy, because he’s winning a lot of titles and his team plays well.”

“Is he coach-ready? None of them are. They all have their faults. He’s also in training, and he knows that and he recognizes that. He has a lot of personality and he really talks. His work at Palmeiras is being excellent“.

However, the three-time Brazilian champion for São Paulo warns about hiring Portuguese coaches to follow in Abel’s footsteps at Palmeiras.

“They’re not all like him. It became a little fashionable [contratar portugueses]so we have to be calm“.

In addition, Muricy highlighted two Brazilian coaches as the best of the country’s new generation: Rogério Ceni, from São Paulo itself, and Maurício Barbieri, from Red Bull Bragantino.

“He’s very good at what he does here. He’s going to be a great coach just like he was a player“, said Muricy about Ceni, Tricolor’s idol as a goalkeeper.