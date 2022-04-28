Musk mocks McDonald’s, says he’ll return ‘cocaine to Coca-Cola’

After announcing the acquisition of Twitter for US$ 44 billion (or R$ 214 billion, at the current price), at the beginning of the week, the South African tycoon mocked the fast food chain McDonald’s and said that he will buy Coca-Cola to put the “cocaine back”.

“Now, I’m going to buy McDonald’s and fix all their ice cream machines,” he shared, noting that he can’t work miracles.

“Next, I’m going to buy Coke to put the cocaine back,” he added.

Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022

Does Coca-Cola have cocaine?

According to a report published by the BBC Brasil news agency, Coca-Cola was founded in 1886 and initially promoted its main product as a headache remedy and stimulant, in addition to having a pleasant taste. It was advertised as a “medicinal and intellectual drink”.

Although the Coca-Cola company eliminated cocaine from its beverage in 1903, replacing it with caffeine and coca leaves only as flavorings, by 1909 there were about 69 beverages in the United States that contained cocaine as an ingredient.

In the United States, possession and sale of cocaine are illegal.

engagement

As of 9:30 am, the message citing McDonald’s had generated 1.4 million likes, 140,000 shares and 43,900 comments. The tweet about Coca-Cola, on the other hand, garnered 3 million likes, 604,000 shares and 131,000 comments, something out of the ordinary. Currently, Elon Musk has 87.5 million followers on the social network.

By acquiring Twitter, the billionaire justified the recovery of freedom of expression as one of the reasons that led him to invest in the platform.

The entrepreneur specifically condemns the fact that, a few weeks before the 2020 presidential election, the platform censored the publication of a “New York Post” story exposing messages found on a laptop of Hunter Biden, son of the Democratic candidate. The messages indicated Joe Biden’s involvement in an influence-for-money exchange scheme with companies in countries such as Ukraine and China, as well as other content that could harm the Democrat’s campaign.

Musk declares he opposes any censorship that goes beyond what is stipulated by law and promises that he will return the network to its original form. The right to free speech is guaranteed quite broadly by the US Constitution.