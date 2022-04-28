Musk’s Twitter Purchase (TWTR34) “Doesn’t Make Financial Sense”

The purchase of Twitter (TWTR34) by Tesla owner (TSLA34) Elon Musk was, perhaps, the main topic of this week. Much of the internet has been divided between those who think that Musk will improve the social network and those against the billionaire, in addition to the various debates about the political ramifications of the feat.

Little debate took place, however, on the surrounding financial issue of the operation – and this may not make much sense. And the truth is that, now, the market no longer sees the operation as so likely.

Twitter shares trade on Thursday around 3 pm, trading at $49.63, down from the $54 Musk offered for each share, with investors pricing in the possibility of the deal being dropped.

For analyst James Collins, from OHM Research, for example, Elon Musk’s proposal for the social network is unfounded when analyzing the financial and corporate side. In addition, comments are already circulating that the billionaire would be reassessing his proposal because of the possible impacts that the acquisition would have for Tesla.

Twitter purchase leaves debt spending too big

According to Collins, in addition to Twitter being a loss-making company, the company that Musk will inherit if the purchase goes ahead – through a holding to be created to house its participation in the social network – will be highly leveraged, with a debt that will hardly be paid by operating profits.

The company resulting from the purchase will, according to the proposal, have about US$ 25.5 billion in debt made to fund the acquisition, divided between loans with fixed rates and variable rates (this in a period of high interest rates in the United).

“Twitter’s net interest expense for 2022 was $16 million. Based on the proposed acquisition by holding of Elon Musk, with his $13 billion in assumed debt and $12.5 billion in equity loans from Tesla, that number would increase exponentially.”

Under the proposed purchase, $12.5 billion of the billionaire’s loans are tied to a spread 300 basis points above the SOFR (American interbank interest rate, type of CDI) and US$ 13 billion at variable rates, with wide spreads on interest rate changes.

According to projections, which take into account a “conservative” interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve of 200 basis points, the cost of funding for Musk will lead to holding to have an annualized interest charge of $1.98 billion.

In 2021, Twitter’s operating revenue (Ebit) was $288.26 million. The total revenue last year, therefore, was well below the possible interest expenses that the company will have as of this year, with the loan to be made to enable its purchase.

Collins also points out that the social network will have several other expenses with the movement carried out by Elon Musk, paying, for example, the banks responsible for assisting in the movement, since there are a series of bureaucratic procedures to be carried out to complete the operation.

“Twitco will enter its first year as a private company needing $2 billion (or more if the Fed is too aggressive) in interest expense. However, Twitter, as a public company, generated US$ 832 million in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)”, compares the OHM analyst.

“How does an Ebitda of $832 million cover $2 billion in annualized interest expense and $1 billion in annualized capital expenditure?”

Read too:

Collins also covers that part of the loans made by holding of Musk depend on the payment of dividends by the companies controlled by the billionaire – something that never happened.

“This soap opera is generating nothing but bank fees and Musk’s ego praise. However, it does not generate flow, and this ‘House of Cardsassuming completion of the deal, will cause collateral damage as it will inevitably collapse,” concludes Collins.

Political troubles can also change Musk’s mind

In addition to the financial problem, according to the news agency Reutersthe billionaire’s acquisition of Twitter has other reasons for not getting off the ground and they are mostly political.

China, for example, currently produces about half of Tesla’s vehicles — and the Asian giant doesn’t see Twitter as a friendly social network. In Hong Kong, protesters used the platform to boost protests against the Communist Party of China.

Read too:

In the event of a takeover of Musk – and if the billionaire keeps to his promise of “greater freedom of expression” – Tesla could be indirectly hit in the event that Twitter again presents problems for Chinese political leaders. It is not unlikely that the authorities will reprimand the carmaker in case of problems with the social network.

And it’s not just in China that the eccentric billionaire’s ideals will run into trouble. Thierry Breton, the European Union commissioner responsible for regulating markets, said this week that Twitter will remain responsible for policing illegal or harmful content, at the risk of being banned if it fails to comply with demands.

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today.

Related