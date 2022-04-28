Natalie Portman releases Mighty Thor poster

Natalie Portman published on its social networks this Wednesday (20) a new official poster of Thor: Love and Thunder centered on Jane Foster’s Mighty Thor. “And you thought you were the one and only,” joked the actress in the caption. Check out:

The new poster arrives days after the release of the first teaser for the upcoming film focused on the God of Thunder, with lots of comedy, Armas e Rosas and the participation of the Guardians of the Galaxy. However, the big surprise was precisely the first real glimpse of portman like the Mighty Thor.



The actress returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) to bring the character to life in a new film directed by Taika Waititi. The filmmaker had previously mentioned that love and thunder was the craziest movie he’s ever made, besides pointing out that it’s very different from Thor: Ragnarok.

“I’ve done some crazy things in my life. I’ve lived, like, ten lives. But it’s the craziest movie I’ve ever made“, the director shared to ComicBook. “If you wrote down every element of this movie, it wouldn’t make sense. It’s almost as if it shouldn’t be done.“

The film still stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum and Vin Diesel.

Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters on July 7.

