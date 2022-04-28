NBA: Giannis dominates, Bucks beat a deprived Bulls and close the series in 4 to 1 | nba

The Chicago Bulls didn’t put up much resistance in Game 5, and the Milwaukee Bucks are through to the Eastern Conference semifinals. On Wednesday night, Giannis Antetokounmpo and company went 116 to 100 in Milwaukee, and closed the best-of-seven series at 4 to 1. The Greek star scored 33 points in 30 minutes. The next challenge is against the Boston Celtics, who swept the Brooklyn Nets.

The Bulls played with a number of major embezzlements. Zach LaVine has entered the covid protocols. Alex Caruso, on concussion protocols. Lonzo Ball was unavailable in the playoffs with a knee injury. Star DeMar DeRozan ended the campaign with just 11 points and 7 assists. Nikola Vucevic collaborated with 19 points and 16 rebounds. The team’s scorer was Patrick Williams, with 23.

1 of 5 Giannis Antetokounmpo goes over the mark — Photo: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports Giannis Antetokounmpo takes the lead — Photo: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

After battling for the lead in the East with the Miami Heat for much of the regular season, Chicago had a disappointing home straight, with just 7 wins and 15 losses in its last 22 games. The team finished in sixth place and had to face the Bucks in third place. He even won the second duel in the series, in Milwaukee, but he didn’t have the strength when the series reached Chicago. He lost the next two and was annulled in this Wednesday’s meeting.

On the other hand, the defending champions have 8 wins and no losses in 8 duels that could end playoff series in the Mike Budenholzer era as coach. Decision making will be put to the test again against the Celtics. The opponent will have the advantage of the command of court, having finished the regular season in second in the East. Khris Middleton missed the last three games of the series against the Bulls, with a knee injury, but is expected to return to training in the coming days.

bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo (33 pts, 9 rebs)

Pat Connaughton (20 pts, 6 baskets of three)

Bobby Portis (14 pts, 17 rebs)

Grayson Allen (13 pts, 5 rebs)

Brook Lopez (12 pts, 5 rebs)

Jrue Holiday (10 pts, 5 rebs, 9 asts)

bulls

Patrick Williams (23 pts, 4 baskets of three)

Nikola Vucevic (19 pts, 16 rebs, 6 asts)

Coby White (17 pts, 4 asts, 4 baskets of three)

DeMar DeRozan (11 pts, 7 asts, 3 steals)

2 out of 5 Derrick Jones Jr. regrets elimination — Photo: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports Derrick Jones Jr. regrets elimination — Photo: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Turnovers

Bucks 16

bulls 16

Points generated by turnovers

Bucks 26

bulls 12

points in the bottle

Bucks 54

Bulls 30

3 of 5 Nikola Vucevic tries play against Giannis Antetokounmpo — Photo: Stacy Revere/Getty Images Nikola Vucevic tries to play against Giannis Antetokounmpo – Photo: Stacy Revere/Getty Images

second chance points

bucks 10

bulls 7

Transition points

Bucks 18

bulls 13

field shots

Bucks 43/87 (49.4%)

Bulls 39/92 (42.4%)

three shots

Bucks 14/36 (38.9%)

Bulls 15/52 (28.8%)

free throws

Bucks 16/20 (80%)

Bulls 7/11 (63.6%)

4 out of 5 Score Chart — Photo: NBA Scoring chart — Photo: NBA

First period – Bucks 34 to 18: Giannis set the tone from the start of the game, with 15 points and 6 rebounds in the first half. The Bucks hit 13 of 21 shots from the field. The Bulls made less than a third of theirs (7 of 23). With several absences, Patrick Williams tried to do the work in the attack and scored 8 points, but DeRozan and Vucevic left zero.

Second period – Bucks 26 to 24: Giannis added 8 points in the split for a total of 23, but no other Milwaukee player reached double digits in the first half. The Bulls stopped the bleeding on defense and improved on offense led by Coby White’s 8 points, a total of 11. Score from 60 to 42 in the break.

5 of 5 Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrates and thanks for the victory — Photo: Stacy Revere/Getty Images Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrates and thanks for the victory — Photo: Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Third period – Bucks 31 to 26: Milwaukee managed the score in a duel without much physical dispute and without much resistance from Chicago. Giannis scored 9 more points for a total of 32. Portis had 10 with 13 rebounds. On the other side, DeRozan had no more than 7 points. Score from 91 to 68.

Fourth period – Bulls 32 to 25: With the game already defined, the holders played a few minutes in the last period. The Bulls’ season ended on a dismal note for those who fought for the East lead for much of the regular season. On the Bucks side, the hope of repeating last year’s title is more than alive.