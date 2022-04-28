Neighbors to supply gas to Bulgaria and Poland

Russia on Wednesday suspended supplies of natural gas to Bulgaria and Poland, countries that refused to pay for the commodity in rubles.

It is the first time since the start of the war in Ukraine on February 24 that Moscow has stopped gas supplies to EU member states.

The announcement was made by Russian state-owned Gazprom and confirmed by the Bulgarian and Polish governments. According to the company, the gas flow will remain suspended until the two countries make payments in rubles.

The requirement to use Russian currency in natural gas transactions is a measure adopted by the regime of Vladimir Putin to counter European Union sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine.

In a speech to lawmakers, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday that the suspension of gas supplies was yet another move by Russian “imperialism” and a “direct attack” against the country.

“We are going to face this blackmail with the pistol to our head without the Poles noticing,” the prime minister declared, adding that Poland had enough gas reserves for a month and a half “or even more.”

Bulgaria claims to have stocks for at least a month. “This unilateral blackmail is unacceptable,” said Prime Minister Kiril Petkov. The country also promised to review its contracts with Gazprom regarding the transit of natural gas to Hungary and Serbia, countries with pro-Russian governments.

In turn, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, assured that the bloc was “prepared for this scenario”. “We are outlining our coordinated response in the EU. Europeans can trust that we are united and in solidarity with the affected member states,” the German said on Twitter.

Also according to Von der Leyen, Bulgaria and Poland will receive gas from their neighbors in the block. “This demonstrates first of all the solidarity between the member states”, reinforced the president at a press conference in Brussels.

The European Union refuses to pay for Russian gas in rubles and has already worked to reduce its dependence on Moscow, including an agreement to increase US imports. For now, other EU countries, such as Austria and Italy, have already reported that there has been no reduction in gas supplies due to non-payment in rubles.

Russia – Amid the controversy, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the blockade would be extended to other countries that do not want to pay for natural gas in Russian currency.

“As payment deadlines approach, if any of the consuming countries refuse to pay through the new system, President Vladimir Putin’s decree will be enforced,” he threatened.

In addition, Peskov said the move was a response to the European Union’s “hostile acts” against Moscow.