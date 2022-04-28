Net income grows above expectations in 1Q22, at R$943.9 million

THE WEG (WEGE3) recorded net income of R$ 943.9 million in the first quarter of 2022, an annual increase of 23.5%, according to a balance sheet released this Wednesday (27).

The value exceeded BRL 894 million expected by the markedaccording to projections gathered by Bloomberg.

Ebitda grew 21.3%, to R$ 1.23 billion, while the Ebitda margin dropped 1.9 percentage points, to 18.1%, according to the company.

The company’s net operating revenue hit R$ 6.82 billion in the first quarter, up 34.5%. Return on invested capital (ROIC) rose 1.5 percentage points to 29.7%.

WEG’s net cash increased from R$2.7 billion a year ago to R$307.0 million in 1Q22.

WEG: Balance confirms ‘good performance’

WEG commented that the result of the first quarter confirms the company’s “good sales performance in the main lines of business”.

In Brazil, the growing search for sources of renewable energy generation and the good industrial demand has provided revenue growth, he says.

In the foreign market, the industrial activity continues heated, mainly in the sales of industrial equipment for segments such as oil and gas, mining and pulp and paper, evaluates WEG.

Revenue in the domestic market for the company advanced 48.1% on an annual basis, to R$ 3.4 billion, while revenue in the foreign market rose 22.8%, to R$ 3.3 billion.

See the document released by WEG:

