“Never play again”; Neto says that holder will be “barred” in Abel Ferreira’s team and stirs up Palmeiras

Palmeiras won one more in the Copa Libertadores da América and continues with 100% success in the competition. In the first half, the alviverde team “kneaded” the Emelec, had several chances to score, made it 2 to 0, but it could have been more. In the complementary stage, Verdão continued to lose clear chances, the opponent managed to decrease and even had chances to draw.

During transmission on Rádio Bandeirantes, the presenter Grandchild said that luandefender who has had great moments with the Palestinian shirt and was being considered a starter until he was injured, will lose space in Verdão even when he is 100%. Murilo and Kuscevic are doing very well this season: “The cruciate (ligament) is six months… Even in five (months) it comes back. Jason did well. Murilo is a good defender. Luan never plays again”, he said.

During a press conference, Abel Ferreira warned the Verdão team about the missed chances. In other games, even more decisive, this can be missed. The Portuguese commander hit the key of effectiveness in kicks, especially when there is a very big chance of swinging the opponent’s nets.

“Football is magical, it can be in the same minute to kill the game and in that same minute our opponent believes they can still draw the game. Football is like that, it’s often not fair. Football is effectiveness. We had a lot of opportunities to leave Emelec out of the game, but when you have one, two, three and you don’t kill the game, you get the feeling: “What’s going to happen now”? At this moment Emelec grew and had the opportunity to tie the game. That’s where luck counts too. After the substitutions our team improved. In the 90 minutes, the team that created the most scoring opportunities was us”, he said.

Abel kept talking about it: “Until we scored the first goal we had three chances, one from Rony alone, one from Scarpa on the post and only then did we score the first goal. After the 2-0 game was calmer, we controlled the game more with the ball, but then we lost a lot of the ball. Then the game was in transition, I don’t like the split game, I like the organized game. We had more than two or three transitions to make the third and leave Emelec out, we couldn’t. After the substitutions we were on top again. With all merit we were winners”, completed.