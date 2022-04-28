New batch of aid of R$ 451 is paid this Thursday. Know who receives

Following the scheduled calendar, Caixa Econômica Federal will pay this Thursday, the 28th, another new installment of the aid of BRL 451. The amount is formed by the sum of the Auxílio Brasil of R$ 400 and the national gas voucher of R$ 51.

About 18.06 million families in poverty and extreme poverty will receive the April installment of Auxílio Brasil. The gas voucher will be paid to almost 5.4 million vulnerable people.

There is no impediment for the same family unit to have access to both benefits. The only requirement is that all eligibility criteria for each of the programs must be met, with active enrollment in CadÚnico, for example.

Values

Auxílio Brasil is paying at least R$400 per person approved until December 2022. The rule that imposes this minimum amount is contained in a provisional measure, which means that it is valid by law.

In turn, the gas voucher grants the equivalent of at least 50% of the national average price of a 13 kg gas cylinder. The calculation is based on surveys by the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) released in the last six months.

It is worth remembering that the first has monthly payments, while the second is released every two months.

payment dates

Both benefits are deposited on the same dates, according to the end of the approved Social Registration Number (NIS). The April installment began to be paid on the 14th and continues until the 29th, covering the last ten working days of the month.

Check the current payment schedule for Auxílio Brasil and the gas voucher: