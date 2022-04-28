New Montana appears camouflaged in the final stages of testing; watch

The new generation of Chevrolet Montana has entered the final testing phase to be launched in 2023 in Brazil.

Currently, the pickup’s still pre-series units are being used for validations and are undergoing the latest enhancements.

prototypes

While the vehicle’s assembly line was being prepared at the GM factory in São Caetano do Sul, the company’s engineers had already hand-built the first prototypes of the future pickup truck with special tools, including 3D printers.

Design and finishing details, such as the headlights, taillights, wheels and cabin panel, tend, at this stage, to only play a functional role, not a visual one.

“GM has a factory specializing in prototypes. And to assemble each one, it can take more than six months and 50 people involved. Building a car in an almost artisanal way with the same level of performance and resistance as a series model can exceed 20 times the price of a traditional car”, explains Dulio Freitas, senior manager of Experimental Engineering at GM South America, in a note. disclosed.

camouflaged montana

Montana already runs around, but camouflaged. “We have several New Montana units undergoing rolling and durability tests. In order not to reveal the look of the car before launch, we use disguises”, explains Luiz Eduardo Martins, senior manager of Vehicle Engineering at GM South America, in a statement released.

New concept

The pickup, in addition to being fuller, will debut an unprecedented concept for the brand and add more technology to the bed, promises Chevrolet.

“New Montana will differentiate itself in the most relevant aspects for the consumer. We are working, for example, to make it the truck with the lowest noise and vibration rates in the segment”, anticipates Martins.

Watch the promotional video below:

