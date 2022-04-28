new national comedy gets trailer and premiere date – Jornal do Oeste

Another national film to count. Quatro Amigas Numa Fria arrives in Brazilian cinemas on May 19, but the first trailer for the feature and the poster have already been released.

Starring Maria Flor, Fernanda Paes Leme, Micheli Machado and Priscila Assum, the new Brazilian comedy promises to make the audience laugh and bring reflections when it comes to friendship.

The actresses play four childhood friends who travel to Bariloche, Argentina, for Dani’s (Maria Flor) bachelorette party. They expect a smooth and fun trip, but when they arrive in the Argentine city, things don’t go as planned.

The four end up facing houses without heaters, fear of skis and a lot of snow, and with that they live some troubles. But this trip also becomes an opportunity to bring up revelations from the past and talk about the hurts of the present, and this ends up forever altering the future of the friends.

Even facing so many difficulties, they will learn that the things we want come unexpectedly and that it’s no use making a thousand plans. The feature also features Marcos Veras and Babu Santana, who play, respectively, the husbands of the characters of Maria Flor and Micheli Machado.

Click here