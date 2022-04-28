New study links sweetener to cancer. Is there reason to be concerned?

A recently published study shows that people who consume artificial sweeteners in excess may have a higher risk of developing some types of cancer.

The work included more than 100,000 French people, who had their eating habits evaluated for an average of seven years.

At the end of the analysis, participants who had an “above average” consumption of sweeteners were 13% more likely to develop a tumor.

Acesulfame-k and aspartame, two additives of synthetic origin used in beverages and foods, were the most related to the disease.

The findings, published in the scientific journal Plos Medicineshed light on an old discussion. After all, do artificial sweeteners increase the risk of having cancer or not?

The new research, unfortunately, still doesn’t answer that question.

“We have very controversial results, both in animal and human studies. The research in question is not adequate to hit the hammer on the subject, but it signals that it is necessary to continue investigating”, evaluates Luciana Grucci Maya Moreira, nutritionist at the National Cancer Institute (Inca).

Despite the limitations, the survey draws attention to the eating habits of consumers in the category and the context in which sweeteners are used. In this sense, there is a better-known indirect link.

Confounding factors

Nutritionist Elaine Moreira, a specialist in nutrition in chronic diseases at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, in São Paulo, highlights that the study is observational. “It compares the incidence of a problem in two different populations, it does not establish a cause and effect relationship”, she comments.

In addition, the authors themselves highlight biases that hinder the analysis. For example, there were more women in the group who used more sweeteners. “And being female, in itself, is already a risk factor for the disease”, highlights Elaine.

The group also had more overweight, diabetes and eating habits considered unhealthy. All this contributes to the emergence of malignant tumors. No wonder the cancers that appeared the most were linked to obesity, such as breast cancer.

Finally, the group whose consumption was classified as “above average” consumed about ten times more sweetener than standard.

Sweeteners and lifestyle

There is no very clear physiological cause to explain why sweeteners could raise the risk of cancer. The potential link with the disease is investigated because it is a substance ingested by a large number of people.

Now, the indirect link is better understood by science. For example, it is known that people who consume them regularly tend to ingest more ultra-processed foodsas the French study itself showed.

Among these products, there are even those with “light” or “zero sugar” appeal. It turns out that when you take out the sugar, you usually add fat or sodium, which also has an impact on your health. “These items are sold as healthy, low-calorie items, but then they are consumed in large quantities, which favors weight gain”, comments Luciana.

“Another thing is that some sweeteners can cause dysbiosiswhich are changes in the intestinal microbiota, and some of them are similar to the processes that later lead to cancer”, completes the Inca nutritionist.

Moderation is the secret

There are several substances used to impart the sweet taste without the calories of sugar. “The two in the study are in decline in the market, which today has other options, such as stevia and xylitol. But aspartame, because it is so cheap and sweet, is still used especially in soft drinks and other sugary drinks”, explains Elaine.

The specialist reinforces, however, that all sweeteners (technical name of this additive) go through an intense process of pre-approval studies. “Bench tests are carried out, then with animals and only then with people, in a dose 100 times lower than that used in pre-clinical tests”, she explains.

In Brazil, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) is responsible for reviewing safety data and approving the use of food additives.

Another point raised by Elaine is that the sweetener is important for some groups of people, such as those who have obesity and/or diabetes and need to control blood glucose levels. “In this sense, it is a much greater risk to consume sugar”, he justifies.

The point is that exaggerating generates a vicious circle for the palate. “We are used to a high sweetness content, so our recommendation to patients is to cleanse the palate to be able to enjoy, for example, a fruit, which is often seen as bland because of this”, continues Elaine.

The Inca adopts a cautious stance. “The current scientific knowledge is the absence of consistent evidence. Therefore, INCA adopts the precautionary principle. The orientation is to avoid the consumption of any type of artificial sweetener and foods that contain the substance. Not to prevent cancer directly, but to have a healthier eatingwhich actually protects against tumors”, concludes Luciana.