New variants of coronavirus are on the way, study indicates

A Brazilian study published in the journal Viruses suggests that SARS-CoV-2 variants with even more potential to evade the population’s immune defenses should emerge in the coming months.

The article is signed by researchers from the Institute of Biomedical Sciences (ICB) and the Institute of Chemistry (IQ) of the University of São Paulo (USP), in addition to scientists from the Hospital Sírio-Libanês. The group reviewed more than 150 articles on the new coronavirus and analyzed various aspects of the pathogen, such as its mutating potential, the immune system’s ability to evade, the transmissibility and the effectiveness of vaccines.

“The main conclusion we reached is that we should not let the virus circulate, as we do not know what the variants will look like in the coming months”, says Cristiane Guzzo, professor at ICB-USP and lead author of the article.

According to her, it is a mistake to believe that the pandemic is under control and that it is no longer a health emergency, as the Ministry of Health announced on April 18.

“We are in a comfortable situation for the next few months, when the immunity induced by the booster doses of vaccines and by the wide spread of the omicron variant will still be high. But then the tendency is for people to start getting infected again and we will be subject to the emergence of variants that are even more contagious and stronger than those already known, which reduces the effectiveness of vaccines. As we do not have the means to predict the evolution of the pandemic and the behavior of the new variants, all care is still necessary to avoid the circulation of the virus”, he highlights about the research, which was supported by FAPESP.

highly changeable

In the study, it was observed that the coronavirus is even more mutable than previously thought. This is because the spike protein, present on the viral surface and responsible for infecting human cells, continues to evolve.

Continues after advertising

“We identified that 9.5% of the mutations produced by the variants are located in the N Terminal region [NTD] of the protein. This shows that these mutations are not directly associated with the interaction with the human ACE2 receptor, but mainly affect the ability of antibodies to recognize the virus”, explains Guzzo.

The researchers also found a significant number of mutations (7.7%) in the RDB region of the spike, where interaction with the ACE2 receptor occurs. This makes the contact between the virus and the human cell greater and contamination increases.

“Most vaccines seek to stimulate the production of antibodies that inhibit the interaction between the spike protein and the ACE2 receptor, in order to reduce viral infection. One of the ways in which the pathogen is able to circumvent this inhibition is by modifying the region of interaction with the human cell”, says the ICB-USP professor.

Six mechanisms that increased the transmission efficiency of SARS-CoV-2 were identified in the research. One of them is the increased affinity between the spike protein and the ACE2 receptor. Another is the significant increase in the amount of spike on the surface of each viral particle.

In the article, the researchers point out that other proteins in the virus are also changing. This causes, for example, an increase in the rate at which the pathogen is able to multiply in human cells. “Due to these and other factors, the virus learns to circumvent the action of antibodies and adapts to human beings”, adds Guzzo.

transmission increase

Also according to the article, the period in which people begin to transmit COVID-19 has started earlier and earlier, as new variants of SARS-CoV-2 emerge.

“We saw that 74% of transmissions by delta were made by asymptomatic people. People infected with the original strain began transmitting the virus a day before symptoms began. In the case of the delta, this happened two days in advance. These are details that show that the virus is increasing its ability to hide in our body. Which may also be related to the increase in the severity of cases and the transmission rate”, evaluates the researcher.