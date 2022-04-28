NFT: Why are these kidney stones worth a fortune?

the filmmaker David Cronenbergconsidered a pioneer of body horror, decided to bring the uniqueness of his work to the real world and turn his kidney stones into NFT.

The digital asset called Kidney Stones and Inner Beauty has been on the SuperRare cryptocurrency market since last month, costing no less than 10 ETH – the equivalent of US$28,000 or 137,000 reais. .

In the ad, Cronenberg says it takes about two years for stones to form in your kidneys, which creates a “brilliant narrative” and is intimate because of what your organ does.

"I'm calling it the 'Inner Beauty Collection', in reference to a comment from my movie 'Death Bells' by a twin doctor who wondered why beauty pageants couldn't be done for the inside of the human body. Well, here's my naming people."

He even revealed that NFT is related to his upcoming film “Sin of the Future,” in which a performance artist publicly removes his organs as part of a performance. The film will star Viggo Mortensen, Kristen Stewart and Leah Seydoux.

“I think that each stone presents a unique aesthetic of structure, color and organic composition, which is related to my essence, my reality, my body, mysteries inside and out”, observed.

According to Artnet News, this isn’t the first time Cronenberg has been involved in an NFT project. For the first time, the filmmaker showed a rather disturbing one-minute video he took with his daughter and sold for $75,000.

How did kidney stone NFT start?

Data from the SuperRare marketplace platform showed that a non-fungible token (NFT) called “Inner Beauty” has yet to find a buyer. With a minimum bid of 10 ETH, ether was around $30,500. Canadian filmmaker David Cronenberg’s NFT for 18 kidney stones still has no takers.

The filmmaker explained to Newsweek magazine that he took a picture of his kidney stone to show a friend who was experiencing the same problem for the first time. According to him, the results of the calculations are stored in a bottle of pills.

He’s no stranger to the world of NFTs and debuted on the market in September 2021 with a short film titled “The Death of David Cronenberg” – a one-minute video that shows the filmmaker confronting his own dead body. According to the Canadian Press, NFT ended up selling for 25 ETH, which was around $90,000 at the time.

A pioneer of the “body horror” genre, the filmmaker also revealed that his daughter Caitlin, a photographer, introduced him to the digital collectible. As for the stones removed two years after the kidney spasm, the director also said that his doctor even asked to send them for chemical analysis, but he didn’t, claiming they were too beautiful to be destroyed.

