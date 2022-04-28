No child died because of the covid vaccine in Brazil

According to the Ministry of Health, no death of a child or adolescent, from 5 to under 18 years of age, caused by an adverse effect of the vaccine against covid-19 has been proven. This information is part of the most recent epidemiological bulletin on the coronavirus, released on Tuesday (26).

The study analyzed 38 serious post-vaccination adverse events in children and adolescents who died, reported by state and municipal governments from January 17, 2021 to March 12, 2022, i.e., from the third epidemiological week of 2021 to the tenth of 2022. In none of these cases was it proven that the cause of death was the vaccine against covid-19. “To date, there is no record of AEFI (Adverse Post-Vaccination Event) with a death outcome in the age group from 5 to under 18 years old with a confirmed causal relationship with the vaccines used”, says the study.

Regarding the cause of these 38 deaths, 23 “were classified as coincidental or inconsistent events”, 13 “were closed as unclassifiable due to lack of investigation data” and 2 “present conflicting investigation data to establish a causal relationship”.

These deaths are among the 419 post-vaccination adverse events in children and adolescents classified as serious, which represent 12.1% of adverse events overall. The 3,044 non-serious adverse events correspond to 87.9%.

In December 2021, before people aged between 5 and 11 began to be immunized, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, stated that vaccinating children against covid-19 was not “consensual” and questioned its effectiveness. of the immunizers in this group, contrary to the scientific evidence on the subject. In a more recent statement, given in February 2022, he changed his speech. “I urge every parent to take their child to the vaccination room,” he said.

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), a pre-candidate for reelection, has also made statements on the subject that go against scientific evidence. “Are you going to vaccinate your child against something that the young person by himself the possibility of dying is almost zero? What’s behind it? What is Anvisa’s interest? [Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária] behind it? What is the interest of people who are obsessed with vaccines? Is it for your life? For your health? If it were, they would be worried about other illnesses, and they’re not. When it comes to children, don’t get carried away by propaganda,” he said in January 2022.

continue on the topic