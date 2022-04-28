No children died from the post-vaccine effect of Covid, says government
In a document published this Tuesday (26/4), the Ministry of Health reported that, since the beginning of the immunization campaign against Covid-19 in Brazil, no deaths from post-vaccination adverse events have been recorded in children and adolescents.
The information is contained in Epidemiological Bulletin No. 109. According to the document, between 2021 and 2022, 3,400 adverse post-vaccination adverse events were recorded in children aged 5 to 17 years.
Of the total number of cases, 87.9% (3,044 records) were of minor effects. Also according to the folder, 419 serious records were reported, representing 12.1% of all notifications.
Among the serious events, 38 deaths were identified, 1.1% of the total records. The cases were temporally related to the Pfizer and Coronavac vaccines, but the hypotheses were discarded.
Of the total number of deaths, 23 were caused by “coincidental or inconsistent reactions”. Another 13 were unclassified due to lack of information; and two had conflicting data regarding causality.
“To date, there is no record of a post-vaccination adverse event with a death outcome in the age group from 5 to under 18 years of age with a confirmed causal relationship with the vaccines used”, concluded the Ministry of Health.
Safety
Among adults, 142,400 post-vaccination adverse events were recorded between 2021 and 2022. Of the total, 130,400 were without seriousness. The number represents 91.6% of all reported incidents.
Among the serious adverse effects, 31.7% died. Even with the occurrence of post-vaccine events, the Ministry of Health warns that the incidence of serious cases is low: there are about 4.1 records for every 100,000 doses applied.
“The data presented here denote the excellent benefit versus risk profile of vaccination against Covid-19”, the bulletin says.
The folder advises that, when there is a suspicion of a post-vaccination adverse event, it is recommended that the local surveillance authorities report the case immediately to the higher authorities.
See the full bulletin:
Epidemiological Bulletin Nº 109 – COE Coronavirus Bulletin_25.04 (1) by Rebeca Borges on Scribd
