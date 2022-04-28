No children died from the post-vaccine effect of Covid, says government

In a document published this Tuesday (26/4), the Ministry of Health reported that, since the beginning of the immunization campaign against Covid-19 in Brazil, no deaths from post-vaccination adverse events have been recorded in children and adolescents.

The information is contained in Epidemiological Bulletin No. 109. According to the document, between 2021 and 2022, 3,400 adverse post-vaccination adverse events were recorded in children aged 5 to 17 years.

Of the total number of cases, 87.9% (3,044 records) were of minor effects. Also according to the folder, 419 serious records were reported, representing 12.1% of all notifications.

Copy of 3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (1) After approval by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) and authorization by the Ministry of Health, the pediatric dose of the Covid-19 vaccine is already being administered in Brazil to children between 5 and 11 years old. However, parents should be careful to avoid errors in the application of the immunizer in small children. Pixabay ***teddy-bear-g3abd3b01d_640 According to Fiocruz, vaccinating children against Covid is necessary to prevent the circulation of the virus at high levels, in addition to ensuring the health of the little ones.Pixabay ***kids Although a medical prescription is not required for vaccination, the federal government recommends that parents consult a health professional before taking their children for the vaccine.Brazil Agency ***kids(1) According to Anvisa, the vast majority of post-vaccination adverse events are due to the administration of the wrong product to the age group, the inadequate dose and the wrong preparation of the product.Brazil Agency ***kids(2) The children’s vaccine comes in an orange packaging, unlike the version for over 12 years old, which is purple. The syringe used is 1ml, and the volume applied must be 0.2mlBrazil Agency ***kids(5) The correct identification of doses for children aged 5 to 11 years is an obligation of public authorities, which must also ensure efficient training for all responsible staff.Brazil Agency ***kids(4) According to Pfizer, the amount applied to children was carefully selected based on safety and immunogenicity data.Brazil Agency ***kids(6) The pharmaceutical’s clinical studies indicated a lower possibility of adverse reactions in the use of lower doses. Immune responses were also more efficient because children typically have a more robust immune response. Rafaela Felicciano / Metropolis ***children-vaccination-df17 According to Pfizer data, about 7% of children who received a dose of the vaccine had some reaction, but in only 3.5% the events were related to the immunizing agent. none of them were seriousRafaela Felicciano / Metropolis 0

Among the serious events, 38 deaths were identified, 1.1% of the total records. The cases were temporally related to the Pfizer and Coronavac vaccines, but the hypotheses were discarded.

Of the total number of deaths, 23 were caused by “coincidental or inconsistent reactions”. Another 13 were unclassified due to lack of information; and two had conflicting data regarding causality.

“To date, there is no record of a post-vaccination adverse event with a death outcome in the age group from 5 to under 18 years of age with a confirmed causal relationship with the vaccines used”, concluded the Ministry of Health.

Safety

Among adults, 142,400 post-vaccination adverse events were recorded between 2021 and 2022. Of the total, 130,400 were without seriousness. The number represents 91.6% of all reported incidents.

Among the serious adverse effects, 31.7% died. Even with the occurrence of post-vaccine events, the Ministry of Health warns that the incidence of serious cases is low: there are about 4.1 records for every 100,000 doses applied.

“The data presented here denote the excellent benefit versus risk profile of vaccination against Covid-19”, the bulletin says.

The folder advises that, when there is a suspicion of a post-vaccination adverse event, it is recommended that the local surveillance authorities report the case immediately to the higher authorities.

See the full bulletin:

Epidemiological Bulletin Nº 109 – COE Coronavirus Bulletin_25.04 (1) by Rebeca Borges on Scribd

Get news from metropolises on your Telegram and stay on top of everything! Just access the channel: https://t.me/metropolesurgente.