No children or adolescents died from the Covid vaccine in Brazil, according to the Ministry of Health bulletin | vaccines

The latest epidemiological bulletin on Covid-19 from the Ministry of Health, published on April 26, reported that no child or adolescent (aged 5 to 18) died as a result of an adverse effect of the vaccine. The ministry investigated 38 deaths reported by state and municipal governments.

“To date, there are no AEFI records [evento adverso pós-vacinação] with a death outcome in the age group from five to under 18 years old, with a confirmed causal relationship with the vaccines used”, says the document.

In June 2021, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) authorized the first vaccine for adolescents aged 12 and over. The vaccine for the youngest, aged 5 and 11, was approved in December, but application only started in 2022.

The data indicate that 3,463 cases of post-vaccination adverse event (APV) were recorded in the age group from 5 to under 18 years of age. Of these, 3,044 (87.9%) were non-serious adverse events (GAE) and 419 (12.1%) were serious adverse events (SAE) – 38 (1.1%) resulting in death.

Of the 38 cases, 36 are related to the Pfizer vaccine and two are linked to CoronaVac. The mean age was 13 years, with the same proportion between the sexes. The time interval between vaccination and adverse event was 30 days. Four cases occurred after 30 days, “evidencing an inconsistent temporal relationship according to the AEFI classification,” the ministry said.

After investigating the cases, the 38 reported deaths were evaluated and classified as:

Coinciding or inconsistent reactions: 23

Unclassifiable due to need for information: 13

Conflicting data regarding causality: 2

In the same bulletin, the Ministry of Health reinforces that vaccines are safe and have an excellent risk-benefit profile “having already generated an extremely positive impact on the health of the Brazilian population, with a significant reduction in cases, hospitalizations and deaths from the disease”.