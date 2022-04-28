no children or adolescents died from the vaccine, says Saúde

posted on 04/28/2022 15:11 / updated on 04/28/2022 15:11



(credit: Marcelo Ferreira/CB/DA Press)

The latest epidemiological bulletin on covid-19 released by the Ministry of Health pointed out that no children and adolescents between the ages of 5 and 18 died from the covid-19 vaccine. The document points out that the folder investigated 38 serious adverse events with death outcome notified by municipal and state surveillance.

None of them, however, have anything to do with vaccines. “To date, there is no record of post-vaccination adverse event with death outcome in the age group of five to under 18 years with a confirmed causal relationship with the vaccines used”, informs the bulletin.

After investigating the 38 cases of deaths, 23 were classified as coincidental or inconsistent events; 13 were closed as unclassifiable due to lack of data in the investigation; and 2 presented conflicting data to establish a causal relationship with vaccination.

The vaccines used in this age group are the Pfizer immunizer and CoronaVac, both approved by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa). According to the bulletin, of the 38 deaths investigated by the folder, 36 are related to the Pfizer vaccine. The other two are linked to the Butantan vaccine and the Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac.

Ministry of Health guarantees vaccine safety

The report points out that, in this age group from 5 to 18 years old, 3,463 cases of post-vaccination adverse event were recorded. The majority, 87.9%, were non-serious adverse events and 12.1% were considered serious adverse events.

In the bulletin, the Ministry of Health also reinforces that the vaccines used in Brazil “have an excellent risk-benefit profile” and have already generated an “extremely positive impact on the health of the Brazilian population, with a significant reduction in cases, hospitalizations and deaths from the disease”. .