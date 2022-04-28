(OFF) Former Botafogo, Enderson Moreira is quoted to replace Abel Braga at Fluminense

After the technician leaves Abel Braga, who handed over the position this Thursday morning (28), Fluminense is already starting to monitor the market looking for a new professional to assume the position of coach of the tricolor team. Among the most quoted names internally, are three professionals: Renato Gaucho, Enderson Moreira and Odair Hellmann.

Renato Gaúcho can stay in Rio de Janeiro, after leaving Flamengo at the end of last year. Taking advantage of the free time since leaving the red-black, the professional has always been on the tricolor agenda. In 2008, he led the team to the final of the Copa Libertadores, losing in the final to LDU, from Ecuador. Renato’s name, however, is linked to Celso Barros, an opponent of President Mario Bittencourt.

Odair Hellmann, in turn, did an excellent job at Fluminense in 2019, when he took the team to Libertadores. With a solid campaign throughout the season, he achieved important results and left Tricolor after an irrefutable proposal from the Arab world. At the moment, he is the preferred name of the board.

Enderson Moreira, on the other hand, gained prominence on the national scene after the good campaign with the Botafogo at Serie B of 2021. No club since being disconnected from Glorioso, he has rejected other proposals recently. In addition, he has his career managed by the same professional as striker Fred, businessman Francis Melo.

The search, however, should not be resolved until next week. In Sunday’s match, against Coritiba, at 4 pm, at Couto Pereira, in Curitiba, Marcão will command the tricolor team. Fluminense will also inform if the permanent technical assistant will also direct the team in the game next Wednesday, against Junior Barranquila, from Colombia, at Maracanã, a very important match for the club’s pretensions in the South American.