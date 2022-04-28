Oi has suspended sales in SC after accumulating more than 23,000 complaints

After receiving more than 23 thousand complaints against the telephone operator Oi SA, Procon Santa Catarina suspended the company’s sales for five days. Most complaints were related to postpaid plans. In all, there were 23,994 complaints in the last year.

To inhibit dishonest conduct, abusive and fraudulent acts, Procon issued this Wednesday, 27, a precautionary measure suspending the operator’s activities in the state for five days. The company must present within 48 hours a post-sales plan to help consumers who have been harmed in some way by the company.

“The company is violating the Consumer Defense Code, causing damage to Santa Catarina citizens. This is not the first time that the company is notified by Procon. And, unfortunately, with the recurrence of the problem, we had to take more energetic measures to defend the rights of consumers”, explains director Tiago Silva.

Failure by the company to comply with the Precautionary Measure may result in the payment of a daily fine, as well as a crime of disobedience, which is subject to administrative sanctions. Oi SA has 10 days to present its defense.

Historic

During the first three months of 2022, the company was the leader in complaints at the agency, with complaints about problems related to broadband service, pre- and post-paid telephony, blocking, undue suspension of services and cancellations. In 2021, OI SA also ranked first in the number of complaints at Procon.

