Olivia Wilde is subpoenaed by Jason Sudeikis on stage at CinemaCon

Actress/filmmaker Olivia Wilde experienced an embarrassing situation on Tuesday night (4/26), during the presentation of her new film “Don’t Worry Honey” at CinemaCon 2022, an event of the US film industry, which is taking place in Las Vegas. Vegas.

As she introduced her film to an audience made up of the country’s top movie owners, a man stood up to hand her a mysterious brown envelope, which she opened and checked while still on stage.

Trying to stay focused, she continued talking about her work, never mentioning the contents of the envelope – which was a “bomb”, so to speak.

Many theorized that it was an unsolicited script, but soon the real content emerged: a subpoena from her ex, Jason Sudeikis (the “Ted Lasso”), in a custody action of the couple’s children.

Although they never made their marriage official, Wilde and Sudeikis had two children before separating in late 2020 – when the director became involved with singer Harry Styles, star of “Don’t Worry Honey”.

The time chosen to deliver the subpoena was defined as “sabotage” by Deadline. “It’s a spiteful move to sabotage a star with legal papers during his brightest moment on stage in front of 4,100 film industry insiders,” wrote journalist Dominic Patten.

The publication also questioned the event’s security protocols, which allowed a person without accreditation conditions to enter not only the Ceasars Palace space but also approach the stage.

CinemaCon announced that it will review its protocols following the incident.