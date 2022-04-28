Olivia Wilde notified on stage of custody of children

Actress and director Olivia Wilde received a child custody subpoena while performing the film “Don’t Worry Darling” during the CinemaCon event in Las Vegas. The letter was from former partner Jason Sudeikis, an actor who stood out for his participation in the Apple TV series Ted Lasso.

“Is this for me?”, asked the actress, before opening the envelope handed to her on stage, which contained the words “private” and “confidential”. Then, she read the letter and continued the presentation of the film, in an event that took place in a theater in Las Vegas. Wilde made her directorial debut with the film “Booksmart” in 2019, after having shone as an actress in the series “Dr. House”, between 2007 and 2012.

Initially, the American press speculated that it was the script of yet another film in which Olivia Wilde would participate, but this Wednesday the contents of the letter were released, confirming that it is about the papers to deal with the custody of the children. of the actors, who separated about two years ago.

Wilde and Sudeikis began their relationship in 2011, they were engaged and had two children, but decided to break the relationship in 2020. According to Variety magazine, the actor was not aware of the timing and place of delivery of the envelope.

The organizers of the event in which Olivia Wilde was participating have already commented on what happened, saying that they will review the security protocols, to understand how it was possible that the notification was delivered on stage.