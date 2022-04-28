Olivia Wilde Receives Child Custody Documents with Jason Sudeikis on Stage at CinemaCon | Pop & Art

News

Actress Olivia Wilde received custody documents for her two children with Jason Sudeikis as she debuted the trailer for her movie ‘Don’t Worry Honey’ on stage at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

According to USA Today, the papers were related to the custody agreement between the artists. They, who were engaged for seven years and did not make it official, have two children, 8-year-old Otis and 5-year-old Daisy.

During the presentation, Olivia was talking about the production of “Don’t Worry Honey”, a film she directed, when an unknown guest interrupted her to deliver the envelope. The actress even thought it was a script and opened the document. Soon after, when looking through the papers, she returned to talk to the audience about the feature.

Olivia Wilde — Photo: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

According to the website The Hollywood Reporter, Sudeikis, actor of “Ted Lasso”, did not know when or how the document would be handed over to his ex-partner, and that he would never be conniving with the way the action was done, as informed a source close to the actor the vehicle.

Olivia and Sudeikis have been engaged for seven years and split in 2020. The following year, she was seen holding hands with Harry Styles, who was cast in the film after Shia LaBeouf was fired.

Mitch Neuhauser, director of NATO, National Association of Cinema Owners, and responsible for CinemaCon, told Deadline that they had never had an incident like this, and that they would review the event’s security scheme.

