On loan from Corinthians, Vital guarantees a spot in the final in Greece

On loan from Corinthians to Panathinaikos until June 30 this year, midfielder Mateus Vital can end his debut season in European football with a title. This is because, today (27) the player helped his team to beat Lamia, by 2 to 0, and guarantee a place in the final of the Greek Cup. The decision will be against PAOK.

“It’s a very traditional competition in the country and very difficult. We played two great matches in the semifinals and now we’re going in search of the title. The team is all to be congratulated for what it has done in the Cup. We managed to play great games, with a very good campaign. I’m happy to be able to help and also that in this final stretch of the season I have a chance to win this title”, said the player.

Since arriving in Greek football, Mateus Vital has played 35 matches, with three goals – two of them in the Greek Cup – and an assist for his teammates. In today’s match, the Corinthians player started on the bench and entered the field in the second half to help Panathinaikos secure their spot in the decision.

The Athens team is still playing in the Greek Championship and is looking for a spot in the Europa Conference League playoffs. There are still five more rounds to go and Mateus Vital’s team is two points away from the first team within the classification zone for the continental tournament.