‘Online part-time job’ scam becomes a joke, but it’s good to protect yourself – 04/27/2022

“Congratulations, you’ve been selected for an online part-time job, 300 to 5,000 reais a day.” If you’ve received a similar message via SMS or WhatsApp where a “project manager” or “manager” asks you to return the contact, turn on the alert: it’s a scam.

The names of famous companies like Amazon and Mercado Livre are being used to convince potential victims. This strategy is so common that it became a joke this week.

The ironic outburst of user Pedrinho, who says he can’t stand to receive messages like that anymore, has already generated 19,900 shares, 130,000 likes and more than 3,000 comments on Twitter.

I can’t stand being selected for part-time work online, with a salary of 5000 lol — Pedrinho (@pedridomec_) April 25, 2022

How does the scam work?

In January of this year, we already had contact in tilt the “secrets” of this type of tactic. The repercussion of the internet user’s post months later only shows how common this scam is still.

In the message sent to different contacts, it usually states that you have been selected for a part-time/full-time job earning a lot of money per day.

There are versions of up to one minimum wage a day — or more. All you need to do is click on a link.

After tricking victims into clicking on the internet address with a financially interesting offer, you may be redirected to a WhatsApp conversation with the fake contractor.

This new phase of the scam hides a phishing scheme designed to steal personal data and, in some cases, even real money via Pix using social engineering — when criminals convince victims by tricking them into doing things without them realizing they are doing it. falling in a blow.

The Reclame Aqui website also accumulates complaints about receiving false job opportunities.

In one of the reports seen by tilt, one person claimed to have been lured by the promise of a job at Amazon. By clicking on the link and interacting with the scammer via WhatsApp, she was induced to buy a supposed preparatory course worth R$250.

Sought at the time, Amazon said that it “never requests access information, such as login and password, from any consumer or contacts via WhatsApp to advertise vacancies and extra income opportunities”, and confirmed that it has no connection with the message citing the your name.

Mercado Livre, another company cited in some of the coup attempts, also said, through its LinkedIn page, that it “does not disclose job opportunities via SMS, WhatsApp, Telegram or other collaborative groups and networks”.

One of the warning signs, according to Julio Cesar Fort, partner and director of the digital security company Blaze Information Security, are Portuguese errors present in these messages.

“The main clue, however, is a hallmark of several scams: luring by the promise of easy money and quick gains, not following common sense and logic,” he adds.

The antivirus company PSafe also went so far as to point out that shared links are good bait for scams. “The links presented are listed in our database as potentially dangerous. The possible damages to victims of virtual scams are: having their personal data and access to accounts stolen, which can lead to financial losses and leakage of confidential information”, said the company in note.

A PSafe projection based on the population of Android users in Brazil, of around 131 million people, indicates that more than 6.5 million of them fell into some kind of scam involving a false promise of employment between January and November of 2021.

How to protect yourself?

The best thing to do if you get such a message is to ignore it — deleting and blocking the sender can also help prevent further scams like this from reaching your inbox.

“There’s no immediate risk to clicking the link,” says Fort. “The link does not lead to any malware or malicious program downloads, nor does it lead directly to a fake page in order to obtain passwords or personal data.”

“However, when interacting with the person, he may try to obtain personal data through the chat, pretending to be a recruiter from a large company. From there, the victim can be tricked by this person, being tricked into sending money via Pix, or buy gift cards from stores etc.”

PSafe also recommends following these safety tips to avoid getting scammed by fake job opening scams:

Avoid clicking on links from unknown sources, especially those shared via messaging apps and social networks;

Create the habit of doubting the information shared on the internet, especially when it comes to supposed promotions, gifts, discounts or job promises;

Never inform sensitive data on links of dubious origin;

Always try to confirm the veracity of the information on the official pages and websites of the brands.

*With article by Lucas Carvalho, from Tilt.