Ozzy Osbourne has Covid – and poor health worries family

the wife of Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne, revealed this Thursday, the 28th, that the musician was diagnosed with Covid-19 and that she is “very worried”. In an interview with the channel talk TVSharon was in tears when she broke the news of her husband’s contamination.

At 73 years old and vaccinated against Covid-19, Ozzy’s health has not been very good for a few years, which puts him in the risk group for the disease. The wife’s emotional reaction is an indicator that the musician’s health is a concern. Ozzy recently underwent neck surgery after suffering a fall, suffers from Parkinson’s disease and will have to face further surgery soon.

Sharon gave the interview at Talk TV studios in London, England. She was there taping a new TV show until she heard the news and warned her that she is immediately returning to Los Angeles, where they live. “I will hug you and kiss you with three masks,” she said. According to Sharon, this is the first time Ozzy has caught Covid.

In a press conference by videoconference, in February 2021, which included the participation of the VEJA report, it was possible to perceive the current state of health of Ozzy. He appeared on the other side of the screen visibly broken, with thick white hair and shaking hands, symptoms of advancing Parkinson’s. The heavy metal idol spoke with difficulty and for a few minutes to about 300 journalists about the documentary. In the aftermath, he left the interview and his wife, Sharon, answered the questions. “Ozzy changes every day. There are days when he’s brilliant and looking fantastic and feeling great. Next week he might, you know, have a really bad day,” she said.

