Palmeiras establishes financial dominance upwards of São Paulo, Corinthians and + in 2021; see the numbers

After the teams revealed the official results of last season, the dominance of Palmeiras over their rivals became even more evident.

Palmeiras’ hegemony is undeniable not only in state football but also at the national level. The team led by Abel Ferreira has been the team to beat in Brazil over the last few years, with several titles and presences in even more finals. This spectacular campaign on the pitch spurred an alviverde dominance in financial matters as well.

The four big teams from São Paulo officially released their 2021 revenues and with that it was possible to see the real financial distance that there was between Palmeiras and São Paulo, Corinthians and Santos. According to ESPN, check below the impressive numbers that the alviverde board collected during the past year.

In a general approach to numbers, the ‘rank’ looks like this: Palmeiras totaled BRL 863 millionsecondly appears the Corinthians with BRL 448 million (almost less than half of Verdão), São Paulo in third with R$ 417 million and finally the Santos, which accumulated R$ 370 million.

The only category that Palmeiras did not lead last year was TV rights, which Corinthians was ‘in front’, with R$ 266 million. Verdão appears in second with R$ 243 million, SPFC in third with R$ 195 million and Santos ends the list with ‘only’ 139 million reais accumulated with transmission.

Now the category that was most dominated by Palmeiras and that depends exclusively on factors within the field is the collection with titles. Palmeiras won R$ 258 million, São Paulo appears in a distant second place with R$ 48 million. Corinthians, which even adding supporter-partner numbers to this statistic, had ‘only’ R$13 million, while Santos did not disclose their numbers in this ‘category’.