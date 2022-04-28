Palmeiras fans denounce racism during victory over Emelec for Libertadores

Approximately one day after racist act at Neo Química Arena, in Corinthians’ victory over Boca Juniorsthrough the Liberatorsthe continental competition had another unfortunate case of this type from an Emelec fan to Palmeiras fans, this Wednesday, in Ecuador.

The racial slur case took place at the George Capwell Stadium in Guayquil during Verdão’s 3-1 victory over the home team. The record was shared by the profile “Herança da História”, linked to Mancha Verde, the club’s main organized. In the video, an Emelec fan appears calling Brazilians “Monkey! Monkey! You are all monkeys”.

Until the closing of this report, the citizen who stars in the unfortunate video has not been identified. Both Emelec and Conmebol have yet to comment on the event. Palmeiras, however, said the following:

“Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras sympathizes with its fans who were victims of racist abuse during the game played this Wednesday in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

It is unacceptable that in the football environment we still have to live with such low-level manifestations. We deeply regret this episode and hope that the competent authorities will take the necessary measures so that scenes like this do not happen again. Enough!”

Last Tuesday, at Neo Química Arena, a Boca Juniors fan imitated a monkey for Corinthians fans, was filmed and immediately identified. Despite being detained, he posted bail of R$3,000 and was released to return to Argentina and mocked what had happened when he arrived in his country.