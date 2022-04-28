Palmeiras knows the location of the return game of the Copa do Brasil against Bahia

Felipe Melo, from SE Palmeiras, in a game against the Grêmio FBPA team, during a match valid for the final, first leg, of the Copa do Brasil, at Arena do Grêmio. (Photo: Cesar Greco)

It’s official! The return game between Palmeiras and Juareizense (BA), for the third phase of the Copa do Brasil 2022, will take place at Estádio do Café, in Londrina (PR). The match will be held on May 11, at 19:00 (Brasília time). According to the OUR LECTUREthe decision was taken by the club in a meeting that took place this Thursday morning (28).

The value of the sale of the field command was not announced by the Bahian club, but according to the NP, are figures above R$ 400 thousand. In the club’s assessment, the amounts will be enough to pay the expenses of the game in Londrina and still have money left over to pay for Juazeirense’s monthly obligations, which are around R$ 300 thousand.

Despite being financially important, the Bahian club assesses the transfer of the match to the north of Paraná as a huge technical loss, as the team maintains a four-year home unbeaten run in national competitions. The club’s last setback in Juazeiro (BA) took place against Confiança (SE) for the opening of Série C of the Brazilian Championship on April 14, 2018. Since then, the team has played 29 games counting editions of Copa do Brasil (two ), Copa do Nordeste (two), Série C and Série D of the Brasileirão.

The team’s initial idea was to keep the second game against Verdão in Juazeiro (BA), however, according to the competition regulations at this stage, the home team’s game location must be able to receive ten thousand people. The Adauto Moraes stadium, the club’s city, currently has a capacity of seven thousand fans.

The club tried to work behind the scenes to make it possible to increase the number of seats in the stadium to host the game in their domains. However, the Brazilian Football Confederation rejected the idea. Thus, with plan A discarded, the club had to move to carry out the duel in another location. The cities of Brasília (DF) and Teresina (PI) were also surveyed by Bahians, but the game was confirmed for Londrina (PR).

The first leg between the teams takes place on Saturday (30), at 21:00 (Brasília time), at Arena Barueri. Verdão is four times champion of the Copa do Brasil and starts the disputes in the third phase of the tournament because it is participating in Libertadores 2022.

