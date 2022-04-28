Palmeiras wins Emelec, Rony breaks record and team follows 100% in Libertadores – 04/27/2022

Palmeiras maintained their excellent campaign in the Copa Libertadores and beat Emelec 3-1 in Guayaquil (EQUIP) tonight (27). Although they played with a mixed team, the club alviverde only had a little more difficulties in the final stretch. Rony, Gabriel Veron and Breno Lopes scored the goals for the visitors, while João Rojas decreased for the Ecuadorians.

Rony’s goal, by the way, which opened the scoring, is historic: it was his 13th for Palmeiras in the continental competition. The number makes him the club’s top scorer in the tournament’s history. And Alviverde extends its unbeaten record as a visitor in Libertadores: now there are 17 games.

In addition to the nine points the club reached with the result, which put it in the lead of Group A, Palmeiras also reached the mark of 15 goals pro and isolated itself as the best attack of the competition. The second best, at the moment, is Estudiantes (ARG), with six.

Alviverde returns to the field on Saturday (30) to face Juazeirense-BA for the third phase of the Copa do Brasil, at Arena Barueri. For Libertadores, the team plays again next Tuesday (3), against Independiente Petrolero, in Bolivia.

game chronology

Palmeiras didn’t take long to turn their superiority into goals. In the 18th minute, Rony opened the scoring with a beautiful move by Scarpa and Wesley, who crossed for the first time for shirt 10 to head it 1-0. In the celebration, Rony paid tribute to Jailson, by showing the number 30 shirt that belongs to the steering wheel who tore a knee ligament and will be away for a long time away from the lawns.

Playing very well, Palmeiras reached the second goal in the 24th, with Gabriel Veron. The young striker pulled out of midfield after Danilo’s pass and took it to the area, to hit a left foot cross and widen.

In the second stage, Mayke made a grotesque mistake at the entrance of the area by not dominating a throw that came easily to his domain, at the entrance of the area. João Rojas got ahead and hit Weverton’s exit to decrease.

In extra time, Breno Lopes tried to cross to the area and saw the ball make a curve and enter the rival goal, at 47 minutes of the second half.

Confidence and coordination are impressive

Throughout this season, Palmeiras has already finished several matches with elastic scores, obtained almost always with apparent ease. This is due to two factors: trust and coordination.

It is very clear that players trust each other a lot. And this also happens because athletes trust what is passed to them by Abel Ferreira. Palmeiras’ game is very tactical, full of coordinated movements. And when these moves fit together, the goals come naturally.

It was like that against Emelec. From the opening minutes, even though the team on the field was mixed, the clear feeling, once again, is that the players always knew what to do and where to find teammates to support them. Another very good match for Palmeiras, even with the home team pressing a little more in the final stretch.

It went well: Veron had glimpses of the best in the world

Gabriel Veron painted as a phenomenon. His choice for best player at the 2019 U-17 World Cup only confirmed something that had been said about him for a few years. On the rise to the professionals, however, his evolution was not as fast as the fans wanted, also hampered by injuries.

Against Emelec, with runs and intelligent passes, Veron showed that the phenomenon of four seasons ago may be about to start to appear. The striker was the highlight of Palmeiras in the match.

It was bad: Mayke faltered in Emelec’s goal

The side lost focus and could have complicated Palmeiras’ life a lot. He didn’t notice that Rojas was running behind him as he came back to intercept a throw, and he let the Ecuadorian dominate and hit Weverton’s exit.

Ron opens the scoring and writes his name in history

The play was beautiful. Scarpa saw Wesley with space on the left and turned the ball perfectly. Wesley “sliced” it first and crossed it over Ron’s head. The shirt 10 went up a lot and headed it perfectly. It was his 13th goal for Palmeiras in the history of the competition. With that number, he becomes the top scorer Alviverde in the tournament, surpassing midfielder Alex (1997 to 2000, 2001 and 2002), with 12.

Veron expands, and Palmeiras misses chances

At 24, Veron took off for more than 40 meters before hitting with his left foot with no chance for the goalkeeper. The same Veron could have scored another goal in the first half, at 30 minutes. Rony also had an excellent chance, at 41 minutes. Veron gave him a good pass in the area. The scorer managed to complete and beat the goalkeeper. But Guevara saved over the line.

Rony loses, and Palmeiras gets a goal seconds later

Punishment came quickly. Palmeiras’ move was very well done: from Scarpa to Wesley, from him to Veron inside the area. The cross came low, but Ron tried to head the ball and ended up wrong. On the counterattack, Carabali tried to throw the ball in the back of Mayke, who positioned himself well and would easily dominate it. But in a second of deconcentration, he didn’t see that João Rojas arrived in the race. The Ecuadorian dominated at the entrance of the area, advanced and hit Weverton’s exit.

The goal made Emelec increase the pressure and leave a completely calm game in a slightly more difficult match. But Palmeiras still found time to expand. At 47′, Breno Lopes crossed from afar, the ball took an unexpected curve and deceived goalkeeper Ortiz: 3 to 1.

DATASHEET:

EELEC 1 x 3 PALM TREES

Competition: Copa Libertadores – Third round of Group A

Date and time: April 27, 2022 (Wednesday), at 21:00 (Brasília time)

Location and Time: George Capwell Stadium, Guayaquil (EQU)

Referee: Patricio Loustau (ARG)

Assistants: Ezequiel Brailovsky (ARG) and Diego Bonfa (ARG)

Yellow cards: Quintero, Arroyo, Guevara and Zapata (EME); Scarpa and Wesley (PAL)

goals: Ron (PAL), at 18; and Veron (PAL), at 24 of the 1st half; Rojas (EME), at 16′, and Breno Lopes (PAL), at 47′ of 2nd.

EMELEC: Pedro Ortiz; Carabali, Aníbal Leguizamón (Quintero), Guevara and Bruno Pittón; Dixon Arroyo, Sebastián Rodríguez, Cevallos and Rodriguez; Zapata (Caicedo), Cabeza and Rojas. Technician: Ismael Rescalvo

PALM TREES: Weverton, Mayke, Gómez, Kuscevic and Piquerez (Jorge); Danilo, Atuesta (Fabinho) and Scarpa (Boy); Veron (Breno Lopes), Rony (Navarro) and Wesley. Technician: Abel Ferreira