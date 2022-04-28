Paramount Pictures announces Mission: Impossible 7 title

Mission: Impossible 7 finally has a title to call his own. The new feature starring Tom Cruise it will be called Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Onewhich makes the 8th film in the franchise Paramount Pictures can only change the title to part two.

The announcement was made during the company’s panel at CinemaCon 2022.

Earlier this year, Paramount Pictures announced that the two features had been delayed to 2023 and 2024 respectively, and that also didn’t please Cruise and would have made him furious.

New Mission: Impossible Movies Delayed to 2023 and 2024

In the list we have Tom Cruise, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff, Henry Czerny, Shea Whigham, Hayley Atwell and Esai Morales.

Plot details were also not revealed.

Check out our review of the sixth film here.

Mission: Impossible 7 arrives in 2023.

