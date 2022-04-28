Partner goes to court to cancel session of the Deliberative Council that approved inclusion of SAF in Vasco’s statute | vasco

Three days before the General Assembly that will vote on the possibility of changes in Vasco’s statute to allow the constitution of a Sociedad Anónima do Futebol (SAF), the club was once again sued in court. Now, a member asks for the annulment of the Deliberative Council (CD) session that approved the change in the bylaws, which ended on March 30 with a vote on the amendments.

This Wednesday, the opposition had already activated Vasco to delegitimize the management of Jorge Salgado and suspend the effects of the AGE, which will be held next Saturday. Later, the judge responsible referred the case to the Court originating the action pointed out by the authors – about the 2020 election, which elected Jorge Salgado as president and which is still sub judice.

The author of the new action is Pedro Henrique de Matta Sampaio, owner of Vasco’s bronze since 2013. The process was distributed on Tuesday to the 32nd Civil Court of the District of the Capital of Rio de Janeiro. The “Danteskoo” profile on Twitter initially published, and the ge confirmed.

In the opening seven-page piece, the partner argues that the statute was not respected in the session. According to the request, the president of the CD had disrespected article 18 of the statute, preventing the councilors from debating the amendments presented. The meeting began on March 24th and continued on the 30th of the same month for approval of amendments to the proposal.

The partner cites a request filed by board member Denis Antonio Carrega Dias on March 29, alleging that the amendments should be discussed along with the proposals and in which he “required that the continuation session be canceled with the convening of a new meeting so that councilors could know, discuss and deliberate on the matter”. The request was denied by the CD president, who highlighted that, in the first part of the session (24th), the counselors were “consulted in different situations to define the rites to be followed”.

Check out a snippet of the action:

“This matter would have been perfectly resolved internally, without the need for intervention by the Judiciary, if the Chairman of the Deliberative Council of CRVG had granted the “point of order” presented in a timely manner by the Director DENIS ANTONIO CARREGA DIAS, and it must be considered that the request presented did not have the power to delay any process, but to remedy a formal irregularity in the face of non-compliance with the provisions of article 18 of the Internal Regulations of the Deliberative Council.

By preventing Messrs. Councilors democratically debate the amendments presented to the statutory reform proposal, as provided for in article 18 of the Internal Regulations of the Deliberative Council, the proposal sent to Mr. President of the General Assembly in order to convene the Extraordinary General Assembly for the deliberation of the membership, which is already convened for April 30, 2022, is contaminated and contains an incurable defect.

It is worth mentioning that the Deliberative Council is the Legislative and guiding power of the institution and acts as an immediate, unrestricted and irrevocable representative of the corporate body, pursuant to article 75 of the Bylaws now in force, being its competence to deliberate and decide on amendments or amendments to the Bylaws, submitting them for approval or not to the General Meeting, in accordance with the rule inserted in item I of article 81 of the Bylaws and, in this sense, cannot submit or forward to the Extraordinary General Meeting a proposed amendment to the bylaws, whose amendments presented, some approved, others rejected, were not even DISCUSSED by the members of the Council. If this is the case, the Deliberative Council will be declining its competence as representative of the social body.

In this sense, by not allowing Messrs. Councilors discussed the proposed amendments to the statutory reform bill, Mr. Chairman of the Deliberative Council, in addition to suppressing the inalienable right of Messrs. Advisers to the debate on the aforementioned amendments, he also denied the social body, through their legitimate representatives, that their ideas and proposals were debated.

In this way, considering that Mr. Chairman of the Deliberative Council did not give effect to the regiment provided for in article 18 of the Internal Regulations of the Deliberative Council, all deliberations taken at the meeting held on March 30, 2022, in continuity of the session started on March 24, 2022, are null and void by operation of law due to non-compliance with the regimental rules, pursuant to the questioning of Board Member DENIS ANTONIO CARREGA DIAS”.

Next Saturday, the partners meet in General Assembly to approve or not any changes in the statute that aim to allow the possibility of constituting a SAF. This is the second of four steps in the rite that intends to sell 70% of the shares of the future SAF to 777 Partners – the statutory changes have already been approved by the Deliberative Council.

