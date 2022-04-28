Paulo Guedes tests positive for covid-19 and has mild symptoms

The Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, tested positive for covid-19, but has only mild symptoms, according to information released by the ministry’s press office.

Guedes is already in isolation and must follow his agenda with virtual meetings. In-person appointments that would be held throughout this week have been cancelled.

The Special Advisory for Social Communication informs that Minister Paulo Guedes tested positive for covid-19. This week’s in-person appointments have been cancelled. With mild symptoms and having taken the three doses of the vaccine, the minister kept the agenda of virtual meetings and will remain in isolation. Excerpt from statement

In recent days, Guedes was in the United States, where he participated in IMF (International Monetary Fund) meetings, in addition to other agendas.

The minister took the third dose of the vaccine against covid-19 on October 22 of last year. The location chosen was the health post of Lago Norte, a prime area of ​​Brasília, about 13 km from Esplanada dos Ministérios. Guedes, who is 72 years old and is part of the risk group for the disease, had taken the first dose in March, with CoronaVac.

Contrary to the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who would not have been vaccinated and adopts a denialist speech in relation to immunizers, the Minister of Economy defends mass vaccination as a solution for the return to normality and economic recovery.

Vaccination and number of deaths

Brazil has reached the mark of 163.4 million inhabitants with complete vaccination against covid-19, according to a bulletin released on Friday (22) by the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part. Data were obtained from state health departments.

Yesterday, Brazil recorded 38 deaths from covid-19 in the last 24 hours – the third day in a row with an average of deaths below 100. According to the consortium, there were 99 daily deaths in the last week.

The moving average is considered by experts to be the most reliable way to track the advance or retreat of the pandemic. The index is calculated from the average of deaths – or cases -, of the last seven days.

Traditionally, the numbers are lower on weekends and holidays, which helps to explain the data, but the country comes in a sequence of almost two months recording daily declines in deaths. Yesterday: