Paysandu may have return of athletes and rookie available for match against Ypiranga-RS | paysandu

Paysandu should have some athletes return for the game against Ypiranga-RS, this Saturday, at 5 pm, at Arena Verde, for the 4th round of Serie C. The team’s top scorer in the season with six goals, forward Danrlei is in the final phase recovery from an injury to the right thigh and may arise among those related.

Another who also has the possibility of returning is the left-back João Paulo, who is also in a transition phase, after suffering a fracture in a left toe. Both the defender and the attacker, if selected for the match, must remain as an option on the bench.

In addition to the duo, coach Márcio Fernandes has available midfielder João Vieira, hired last week. The player is already regularized in the BID of the CBF and had been training with the rest of the cast in Belém, while the team played two games away from home.

In the bicolor medical department is still midfielder Serginho, with a left thigh injury. Striker Robinho, who left the match against Mirassol at the beginning of the second half also feeling pain in his left thigh, is awaiting tests to find out how serious it is.