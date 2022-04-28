Percy Jackson Series Filming Begins in June

The adaptation in series format of the fantasy books by Percy Jackson and the olympians will start filming in June, confirmed the author Rick Riordan.

Rick’s books are getting a series on Disney+as previously announced in 2020, and the first season will tell the story of the first book, Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief.

As well as adapting the Netflix in Lemony Snicket: A Series of Unfortunate Events, Percy Jackson will also feature the author of the books as co-writer of the episodes. The decision is quite right, as it guarantees greater quality and fidelity to the original material.

Jonathan E. Steinberg (Jericho, Black Sails) and Dan Shotz (Harper’s Island: The Island Mystery, The Old Man) will serve as showrunners for the series, and the show’s pilot episode will feature the director of The Muppets: The Return, James Bobin.

The news of the start of filming was shared by Rick in a post by the author on his official website, in which he discussed his recent trip to Los Angeles and Vancouver, where the attraction will be filmed.

In his post, he told the date of the recordings and that he will be present from the beginning of production:

“After a wonderful dinner with James Bobin and Dan and Chris Henna, Becky and I flew back to Boston. Goodbye to you Vancouver, but we’ll be seeing you again soon. We will start filming from the 1st of Juneassuming everything goes according to plan, and Becky and I will be there from day one!”

Author made it clear that delays may occur

Rick has always kept fans of the books well informed about the entire development process of the Disney series, and the filming start date indicates that either pre-production is ending or has recently ended.

The part of “assuming everything goes according to plan” is certainly referring to the possibility of a new lockdown as a result of the COVID-19 can happen. Many productions have already suffered delays in the last two years because of the virus so a change in the dates is not impossible.

For now, we just have to wait for news from the program launchwhich, considering you haven’t even started recording yet, could take quite a while.

