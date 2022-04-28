Petition to remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2 surpasses 2 million signatures

With the final judgment of the civil process between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp being televised, public opinion quickly turned against Heard on account of the poor legal performance of the actress’ lawyers and inconsistent evidence.

Because the process is on the rise and far from over, netizens rescued a petition created in 2019 that asks Heard to be removed from the film. Aquaman 2. With the petition going viral again, more than two million signatures have already been collected.

In the petition, the description advocates the following:

“Men are also victims of domestic violence. This needs to be recognized and action needs to be taken against a known abuser who must stop being celebrated in the entertainment industry. Do the right thing. Remove Amber Heard from Aquaman two.”

At the height of the subject, illustrator Bosslogic decided to take the opportunity to imagine how Emilia Clarke she would be like Mera if Heard lost the role in the future.

Check out:

Anyway, Aquaman 2 it has already been filmed entirely and it is unlikely that Warner will remove the character or make new recordings with a new actress. However, the story may change in a possible sequel.

Aquaman 2 debuts in 2023.