Petrobras backs off and will no longer sell fertilizer factory to Russian group

In a statement this Thursday (28), Petrobras announced that it will end the process of selling a fertilizer factory in Três Lagoas (MS) to the Russian group Acron.

The state said that “the business plan proposed by the potential buyer, replacing the original project, precluded certain government approvals that were necessary for the continuity of the transaction”.

The senator and MDB pre-candidate for the Planalto, Simone Tebet, who was mayor of Três Lagoas, celebrated Petrobras’ decision. In early March, as we reported, she met with the then president of the state-owned company, Joaquim Silva e Luna, precisely to ask that the factory not be sold.

“We achieved! Victory of truth, respect for national sovereignty and food security. Our pressure worked and Petrobras will break the contract with the Russian company. We will remain vigilant to ensure that Brazil can produce more fertilizers and ensure that food is cheaper on Brazilians’ plates.”wrote Simone on Twitter.

The subject gained more relevance amid the war in Ukraine. At least 70% of the inputs used to increase soil productivity in Brazil come from abroad and the Russia is the main supplier.

